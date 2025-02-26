“Thank you for being you” - Famous Indian activist meets Virat Kohli after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [In Pictures]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Feb 26, 2025 14:10 IST
Pakistan v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli during his century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Famous Indian activist Rahul Narain Kanal met Virat Kohli after the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan. The two teams clashed at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

He took to social media, sharing pictures of his meeting with Virat Kohli on his official Instagram handle.

The activist also praised Kohli for keeping the Indian flag high and wished him the best, expressing his love and respect for the star batter after his stellar performance with the bat against Pakistan.

"Thank you for being you @virat.kohli King. No words just pure love and respect… Legend forever !!! You represent 140 cr of us with the Tri colour soaring high… Rab Rakha !!! May the best be with you !!!" he captioned his post on Instagram.
Following their win against Pakistan, India qualified for the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy after New Zealand beat Bangladesh. India will play their final group-stage clash against New Zealand on March 2, with the two teams fighting for the top spot in Group A.

Virat Kohli slams 51st ODI hundred in 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan. His knock guided India to a six-wicket win over their arch-rivals as the Men in Blue continued their dominance against Pakistan in ICC events.

In a 242-run chase, Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 100 off 111 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries at a strike-rate of 90.89. He paced his innings well, and his brilliant knock won him the Player of the Match award as well.

This was his 51st ODI hundred, the most by any player in the format, with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar at the second position with 49 tons. Moreover, this was also Kohli's 82nd international hundred. The star Indian batter is only behind Tendulkar, who ended his international career with a record 100 hundreds across formats.

This was also Kohli's first hundred in the Champions Trophy, after having scored five half-centuries with a previous best score of 96 not out in the 2017 edition.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
