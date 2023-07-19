"Thankful for what he has done for Indian cricket" - Aakash Chopra hails Virat Kohli ahead of his 500th International game

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped high praise on Virat Kohli ahead of the second Test against West Indies at Trinidad, which starts on Thursday, July 20.

The contest will mark the 500th International game for the former Indian captain, who debuted for India in the ODI series against Sri Lanka in 2008. The 34-year-old will become only the 10th cricketer to achieve the milestone of playing 500 International games.

Kohli has continued his excellent form in 2023, scoring a defiant 76 in India's dominant victory by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test.

Speaking to JioCinema ahead of the second Test, Aakash Chopra gave Kohli his flowers for the monumental accomplishment by praising his dedication to the game.

"Virat Kohli’s dedication to the game is very evident and in fact, defines him. The way he has lived his life like a monk where it has only been about cricket. That is the reason he has reached where he is today and is a brand ambassador of the beautiful game. We are all thankful for what he has done for Indian cricket and for cricket in general," said Chopra.

Kohli is also set to become only the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni to play 500 International games. Arguably the most decorated batter of his generation, Kohli has enthralled fans around the globe with his elegant strokeplay and match-winning performances over the past 15 years.

King Kohli has scored over 25,000 runs in his illustrious International career, with an average of over 50 in both the white-ball formats and a Test average of close to 49. He is also behind only the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar in the total number of centuries scored, with 75 tons to his name.

"He is a role model for all cricketers across the world" - Wasim Jaffer

Virat Kohli could go down as the best white ball batter in cricket history

Another former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer echoed Aakash Chopra's sentiments ahead of Virat Kohli playing his 500th International game.

Kohli is second behind only Sachin Tendulkar in total runs scored for India and sixth all-time. He is also the only one among the top ten leading run scorers in International cricket with an average of above 50 across formats.

Wasim Jaffer had the following to say about Kohli:

"Not everybody gets to play 500 matches and his longevity is praiseworthy – the way he has kept himself fit and consistent and continued playing well and scored 75 centuries in international cricket.

"It signifies his discipline, dedication, and determination. He has played 500 matches and there is a lot more cricket left in him. He is a role model for all cricketers across the world."

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha also sang the praises of Virat Kohli, terming the achievement as another feather in the cap of the champion cricketer.

"This is a very special achievement. Very few get to achieve this feat. I hope this acts as a motivation for him and he keeps playing good knocks for the country and continues with his good form," said Ojha.

Apart from his inimitable batting accomplishments, Kohli was among India's most successful captains for several years, particularly in the red-ball format. Kohli has the most wins as an Indian skipper in Tests (40 wins in 58 matches) and is behind only MS Dhoni in overall wins as Indian captain.