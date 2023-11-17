“Thanks for the help” – Daryl Mitchell dedicates Instagram story to Ishan Kishan for commendable gesture during World Cup semifinal

New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell dedicated an Instagram story to India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for his commendable gesture during the 2023 World Cup semifinal on Friday, November 17. Kishan helped Mitchell stretch after a cramp on his right leg during the game in Mumbai.

Mitchell slammed 134 runs off 119 balls in the semifinal against the Men in Blue, hitting seven sixes and nine boundaries. The 32-year-old shared a crucial 181-run partnership with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (69 off 73) for the third wicket. However, his ton went in vain as the Blackcaps lost the match by 70 runs.

Mitchell tagged the Indian cricketer and also added a salute emoji. He wrote:

“Thanks for the help.”

Here's the post:

Daryl Mitchell's latest Instagram story ft. Ishan Kishan.

This was Mitchell's second century in the 2023 World Cup. He previously slammed 130 off 127 against India in their league-stage game in Dharamsala. The innings comprised five sixes and nine boundaries. Interestingly, the Kiwis lost that match by four wickets.

With the semifinal loss, New Zealand’s dream of winning their first-ever ODI World Cup trophy also came to an end. They played the finals of the 2015 and 2019 editions.

“Rachin and Mitchell were special” – Kane Williamson reserved special praise for Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra after 2023 World Cup campaign

Kane Williamson lauded Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra following the end of New Zealand’s World Cup campaign. In his post-match interview, he said:

“Rachin and Mitchell were special. They played really well. Very proud. Ultimately it is moving forward as a team.”

Both Ravindra and Mitchell finished with over 500 runs in the 2023 World Cup. The former amassed 578 runs in 10 matches at an average of 64.22, including three tons and two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Mitchell scored 552 in 10 games at an average of 69, including two centuries and as many fifties.

New Zealand will next play two Tests, three ODIs, and as many T20Is against Bangladesh in November and December.