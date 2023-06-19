“That is the Australian team I have known” - Michael Vaughan praises visitors’ fightback on Day 3 of 1st Ashes 2023 Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised Australia for making an impressive comeback on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston on Sunday, June 18. Sharing his views on the visitors' impressive bowling effort, he stated that their performance was in sync with the Australia he has always known.

On a day marred by rain, Australia resumed their first innings on 311/4. They ended up getting bowled out for 386, losing their last four wickets for 14 runs. However, the Aussie bowlers hit back strongly and dismissed England’s openers in quick succession in the second innings. The hosts were 28/2 after 10.3 overs when rain prevented any further play.

Reflecting on Australia’s comeback, Vaughan hailed the visitors and told BBC:

“That is the Australian team I have known for all of the time I have been watching Test cricket. There has been help with the conditions, and the ball started to move, but it is just the mindset.

“Australia have said to the batters ‘we are here to get you out, not just spread the fields and let you knock it around’,” he added.

Earlier, Vaughan had been critical of the Australian team for employing defensive fields in England’s first innings.

Meanwhile, Vaughan had earlier also urged England to shut out the Bazball ploy on Day 3 and reserve it for Day 4. Speaking after the hosts lost early wickets in their second innings, he had commented:

"My worry for England would be if they go too hard too soon, they could find themselves four done very quickly. Bazball needs some sleep, a kip and to come back tomorrow.”

Ben Duckett was dismissed for 19 in England’s second innings and Zak Crawley for 7.

“He could sense it” - Michael Atherton impressed with Australian captain Pat Cummins

Another former England captain, Michael Atherton, praised Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins for identifying Australia’s ‘biggest chance’ and seizing the opportunity. Sharing his thoughts on the Aussie comeback, Atherton told Sky Sports:

“The beauty of the game is that you have to adapt accordingly as the conditions change and Pat Cummins was very quick there, he recognised it. He obviously got the ball in his hands and he could sense it. Suddenly, in comes the field, in come the catchers and it is a very different game.”

England will resume their second innings with a lead of 35. Ollie Pope and Joe Root, both of whom are yet to open their account, are at the crease.

