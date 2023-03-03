"That no ball cost India the match" - Sunil Gavaskar on turning point of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that the no-ball that Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal of a Ravindra Jadeja no-ball was the turning point of the third Test in Indore.

The hosts put up just 109 runs on the board in their first innings. A fast start when they came out to bowl meant that they could have had Australia 14/2, had Jadeja not overstepped. The southpaw cleaned up Marnus Labuschagne, only to realize later that he had delivered a no-ball.

Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja then went on to add 96 runs for the second wicket before the former was bowled again by Jadeja for 31 with Australia trailing by just a run.

Sunil Gavaskar felt that the partnership took away India's chances after a poor batting display. Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Gavaskar had to say:

"If you look back, you will say that is probably what cost India the match because after that they (Labuschagne and Khawaja) stitched a partnership of 96 when India were dismissed for 109. So I think that was probably the turning point. That no-ball cost India the match."

Sunil Gavaskar questioned shot-selection of Indian batters

Sunil Gavaskar also shed light on some questionable shot selection from the Indian batters in the first innings. He felt that the hosts read the pitch wrong, didn't even try to apply themselves and thought playing attacking shots was the only way to be successful.

On this, Gavaskar stated:

"Batters actually didn't do justice to their talent. If you look at the Indian wickets, you will find it is the Indian batters who got themselves out, playing some shots anticipating that this is what the pitch is going to do."

The Indian batting legend also feels a lack of confidence could be a factor in the Indian batting crumbling consistently. He added:

"If you look there is a lack of confidence because in the first two matches, they did not get runs, apart from Rohit Sharma, who got a lovely hundred in Nagpur.

"When you are short of runs, there is just that little tentativeness in their batting. And you can sense that they were feeling for the deliveries."

India will look to bounce back stronger in the fourth Test to be played in Ahmedabad from Thursday, March 9. They need to win the match to qualify for the World Test Championship cycle.

