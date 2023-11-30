"That is exactly how we are going to see things" - Ollie Pope promises aggressive cricket from England in Test series against India

England's No.3 Ollie Pope has promised that they will play an aggressive brand of cricket in the upcoming high-profile Test series against India, starting on January 25. The Surrey batter remains wary of India's gun bowling unit but is determined to make the most of every scoring opportunity.

While England have had a promising run in Tests in the last 18 months, Team India will start as firm favourites in the five-game series. Captained by Rohit Sharma, India haven't lost a home Test series since 2012, and England are likely to lose their first under Ben Stokes.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Pope reckons many of the pitches wouldn't be high-scoring ones; hence, every run will carry weightage.

"That is exactly how we are going to see things (taking the aggressive option). It’s about managing your expectations. You want to score a hundred every game, and you’ve failed if you don’t.

'But in India, it might be that case that a run-a-ball 60 is match-winning, 200 might be a good score on some pitches."

The right-hander highlighted the need to put both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja on the back foot to have a crack at winning.

"There’s threat to both edges as a right-hander. Ashwin is probably the best spinner in the world, but (Ravindra) Jadeja and Axar are spinning the ball away from the bat sharply.

"It’s knowing how you want to score; taking on the bowler and putting them under pressure. It’s a tough place to go and win, but we will give it as much of a crack as we can playing our way."

Pope was part of England's squad in 2021 when they played four Tests and lost 3-1. The 25-year-old managed only 153 runs in eight innings at 19.13 as the visitors struggled against spin.

"What happened in the Ashes after I got injured was great" - Ollie Pope

Ollie Pope (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pope credited Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum behind his rise as a player and believes the injury during 2023 Ashes came as a blessing in disguise:

"Firstly as a player I have improved in the last couple of years. That is partly due to Stokes and McCullum, and the environment they’ve created. You feel settled in the team, rather than like if you have a bad game you are going to be dropped. Psychologically that has helped.

"But although you try not to think about it, you are always fighting for your place in Test cricket. What happened in the Ashes after I got injured was great. I will try to improve my game and get as ready as I can, then selection is out of my control."

Having not reached the World Test Championship final in the last two occasions, England will be keen to do so this time.