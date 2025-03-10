"That game is out of his system now" - Former India batter after Rohit Sharma's stellar 76 in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar noted the change in Rohit Sharma's approach in ODI cricket compared to the past after his match-winning 76 in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

The Indian skipper had the additional responsibility of staying at one end in the middle overs after his trademark initial onslaught in the first powerplay. Chasing 252 for the title, Rohit Sharma faced the majority of the balls during the fielding restrictions as expected. After a fiery start, he made it a point to hang around and leave as little for the middle order by carrying on with a more subdued approach.

The Hitman put up a 105-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill to ensure India's cruise control during the run chase. However, it soon became imperative for the skipper to stay at the crease after New Zealand dismissed Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession.

Sanjay Manjrekar explained how Rohit Sharma's ability to play marathon innings may have died down due to the change in approach.

"Four years back, Rohit Sharma would have looked to play the big shots. But, in between all that, there would be that willing, to pick up singles, rotating strike, and then taking on the spinners, and after 100, he would just take off. But that game is clearly out of his system now," Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"So, what you get with Rohit Sharma if he continues playing 50-overs cricket is the first 10 overs with the bat, and later on staying long enough to take on the spinners. But, whether he will be able to compile the big scores by picking up ones and twos, and also playing the big shots, I think that is out of his system," he added.

Rohit Sharma was pinned down by the spinners in the middle overs and was inevitably stumped while trying to take on Rachin Ravindra in the 27th over. He scored 76 runs off 83 deliveries, recording seven fours and three sixes to be adjudged Player of the Match in the final.

"It's obviously not natural to me but it is something I really wanted to do" - Rohit Sharma

The opening batter has made it a point to embrace the ultra-aggressive template in his reign as captain, and the approach has reaped the rewards for India in white-ball cricket. Making the most of the fielding restrictions, Rohit's exploits in the first powerplay set a formidable platform for the middle-order to capitalize on.

"It's obviously not natural to me but it is something I really wanted to do and when you're trying to do something different you need the backing of the team and the management. They were right through with me. In the ODI World Cup as well with Rahul (Dravid) bhai, this is what I spoke to him and he was very much okay with it and now Gauti bhai as well," Rohit Sharma said during the post-match presentation.

"It was all about getting that backing and it was something I really wanted to do. I've played all these years in a different style but I wanted to try and see if we could play differently and get the results we were looking for," he added.

Rohit Sharma scored 180 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 100 during the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

