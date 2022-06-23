"That jump and Kohli's push-up celebration lives rent-free in my head" - Fans on Twitter recall India's thrilling 2013 Champions Trophy triumph on this day

June 23 is kind of a bitter-sweet date for Team India. Although they lost the World Test Championship Final on this day last year, they also won their last ICC tournament in the form of the 2013 Champions Trophy nine years ago.

It was arguably the best of the three ICC trophies that MS Dhoni won, as the team wasn't exactly as experienced as it was in the 2011 World Cup. India had a new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Dinesh Karthik was finding his feet in the middle order and the bowling was a bit inexperienced.

But this particular tournament gave the Men in Blue a strong core that helped them dominate white-ball cricket for at least the next five years.

Fans took to Twitter to recall India's magnificent win against England in the final. Here are some of the reactions:

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl



We know that a win is massive when even MS Dhoni celebrates it wildly. That jump and Kohli's push-up celebration lives rent free in my head.



What a day, that was! 9 years to that unbelievable Champions Trophy 2013 win!We know that a win is massive when even MS Dhoni celebrates it wildly. That jump and Kohli's push-up celebration lives rent free in my head.What a day, that was! 9 years to that unbelievable Champions Trophy 2013 win!We know that a win is massive when even MS Dhoni celebrates it wildly. That jump and Kohli's push-up celebration lives rent free in my head.What a day, that was! ❤️

Udit @udit_buch On this day in 2013 one of the rare victories that even made Dhoni show emotions On this day in 2013 one of the rare victories that even made Dhoni show emotions 🔥

' @OnlyCSKmatters .

9 years ago On This Day India won Champions Trophy in 2013. The Best ICC tournament India ever played with complete domination . The moment when life peaked as an ICT fan9 years ago On This Day India won Champions Trophy in 2013. The Best ICC tournament India ever played with complete domination The moment when life peaked as an ICT fan 😍.9 years ago On This Day India won Champions Trophy in 2013. The Best ICC tournament India ever played with complete domination 💙. https://t.co/sbwQlQp8j4

BCCI @BCCI



, led by



Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket. #OnThisDay in #TeamIndia , led by @msdhoni , beat host England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy.Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket. #OnThisDay in 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣#TeamIndia, led by @msdhoni, beat host England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy. 🏆Dhoni became the first Captain (in Men's cricket) to win all three ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket. 🔝 https://t.co/vRObMfdEm5

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns On this day in 2013 - Virat Kohli played one of the best knocks of his career when India was under lots of pressure (66/5 from 13 overs) in the Champions Trophy final - scored 43 runs from 34 balls, top scorer in the match. On this day in 2013 - Virat Kohli played one of the best knocks of his career when India was under lots of pressure (66/5 from 13 overs) in the Champions Trophy final - scored 43 runs from 34 balls, top scorer in the match. https://t.co/QMN1WZbYra

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Today is June 23, 2013 and a 50-over side will play a 20-over game to lift the Champions Trophy in England. Life is good. Today is June 23, 2013 and a 50-over side will play a 20-over game to lift the Champions Trophy in England. Life is good. 🏆🇮🇳 https://t.co/WblP1yKagd

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra One of the best night for India fans - India on this day 9 years ago lifted the Champions Trophy in one of the most epic match. MS Dhoni became the first ever captain in history to win the 3 major ICC trophies. What a tournament it was for India!

One of the best night for India fans - India on this day 9 years ago lifted the Champions Trophy in one of the most epic match. MS Dhoni became the first ever captain in history to win the 3 major ICC trophies. What a tournament it was for India!https://t.co/KTh8b6d6Lc

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

Ishant Sharma's turnaround over

Ravichandran Ashwin's excellent spell



in 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy by 5 runs against England



#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #MSDhoni #India #TeamIndia #ICCchampionstrophy2013 #Cricket Virat Kohli's crucial knock 🏏Ishant Sharma's turnaround overRavichandran Ashwin's excellent spell #OnThisDay in 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy by 5 runs against England Virat Kohli's crucial knock 🏏Ishant Sharma's turnaround over 🙌Ravichandran Ashwin's excellent spell 💪#OnThisDay in 2013, India won the ICC Champions Trophy by 5 runs against England 🏆🇮🇳#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #MSDhoni #India #TeamIndia #ICCchampionstrophy2013 #Cricket https://t.co/3mCu29MbRh

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



India Won the Champions Trophy!



Win vs 🏝 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

India Became Only team to Win 5 Consecutive matches in a CT Tournament!



3 Out of Top 5



Most runs in 2013CT are Indians [Dhawan, Rohit, Kohli]



Most Wickets in 2013CT are Indians [Jadeja, Ashwin, Ishant] #OnThisDay In 2013India Won the Champions Trophy!Win vs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿India Became Only team to Win 5 Consecutive matches in a CT Tournament!3 Out of Top 5Most runs in 2013CT are Indians [Dhawan, Rohit, Kohli]Most Wickets in 2013CT are Indians [Jadeja, Ashwin, Ishant] #OnThisDay In 2013 India Won the Champions Trophy!Win vs 🇿🇦🏝🇵🇰🇱🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿India Became Only team to Win 5 Consecutive matches in a CT Tournament!3 Out of Top 5Most runs in 2013CT are Indians [Dhawan, Rohit, Kohli]Most Wickets in 2013CT are Indians [Jadeja, Ashwin, Ishant] https://t.co/lHcrZct7kH

Drog BABA @TheDrogBABA If you ever think of giving up in life, just remember India won the Champions Trophy 2013 Final from this situation. If you ever think of giving up in life, just remember India won the Champions Trophy 2013 Final from this situation. https://t.co/8gPpj0NQdQ

A⚒️ @WinterfelIViz



saved India from another collapse; Champions Trophy finals 🥁 On this day in 2013, @imVkohli saved India from another collapse; Champions Trophy finals 🥁 On this day in 2013,@imVkohli saved India from another collapse; Champions Trophy finals 🥁 https://t.co/NksVskk30S

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio

People who moved on from the incidents of Azhar and Jadeja over the years were again left heartbroken.. The 2013 Champions Trophy win was important for Indian Cricket due to the fiasco that happened in that year's IPL season and it once again tainted the image of cricket.People who moved on from the incidents of Azhar and Jadeja over the years were again left heartbroken.. The 2013 Champions Trophy win was important for Indian Cricket due to the fiasco that happened in that year's IPL season and it once again tainted the image of cricket.People who moved on from the incidents of Azhar and Jadeja over the years were again left heartbroken.. 💔

Nithish MSDian 🦁 @thebrainofmsd



Captain @MSDhoni became the only captain to win all 3 ICC trophies! 🛐 On this day in 2013, Team India won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy !Captain @MSDhoni became the only captain to win all 3 ICC trophies! 🛐 On this day in 2013, Team India won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy ! 💙🏆Captain @MSDhoni became the only captain to win all 3 ICC trophies! 🛐 https://t.co/02SXyHbLeq

𝙍𝘿𝙆 @Goatcheeku_18



in 2013 virat kohli scored a crucial 43(34) in champions trophy final . One of the most underrated & underappreciated knock of virat kohli #OTD in 2013 virat kohli scored a crucial 43(34) in champions trophy final . One of the most underrated & underappreciated knock of virat kohli #OTD in 2013 virat kohli scored a crucial 43(34) in champions trophy final . https://t.co/pOm4mMOTt5

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh On this day in 2013 - MS Dhoni becomes first ever captain to have won all 3 ICC trophy in the cricket history. One of the greatest moments for Indian cricket history, India lift beat England and won Champions Trophy. It was an unforgettable moment for all the Indian fans. On this day in 2013 - MS Dhoni becomes first ever captain to have won all 3 ICC trophy in the cricket history. One of the greatest moments for Indian cricket history, India lift beat England and won Champions Trophy. It was an unforgettable moment for all the Indian fans. https://t.co/tgnlLX6Wzg

India had to bat first in difficult conditions

The match was played at Edgbaston and rain all day forced the 50-over contest to be reduced to 20-overs-a-side. The conditions upfront were testing for both Rohit and Dhawan. But just when they looked to negotiate it without any damage, Rohit lost his wicket.

Shikhar Dhawan carried his sensational form and scored a well-made 31. But they lost wickets at regular intervals and were already 66/5 at one stage. This is when Virat Kohli got together with Ravindra Jadeja and the duo rebuilt India's innings.

The Men in Blue managed to reach 129/7 after fine cameos from both Kohli and Jadeja. The conditions were ideal for seam bowling so England needed a good start. However, the hosts lost Alastair Cook early and bowlers began to get a hold of the game.

Sensing that the pitch was gripping, skipper MS Dhoni brought on his spinners to push England deeper into trouble. But that's when Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara got together and had a fantastic partnership. The duo brought the equation down to 20 needed off 16 with six wickets in hand.

But just when it looked like the game was in England's grasp, Dhoni had a trick left up his sleeve as he saved Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja for the last two overs. It worked wonders as India won the game by five runs and Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments.

