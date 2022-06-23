"That jump and Kohli's push-up celebration lives rent-free in my head" - Fans on Twitter recall India's thrilling 2013 Champions Trophy triumph on this day

June 23 is kind of a bitter-sweet date for Team India. Although they lost the World Test Championship Final on this day last year, they also won their last ICC tournament in the form of the 2013 Champions Trophy nine years ago.
It was arguably the best of the three ICC trophies that MS Dhoni won, as the team wasn't exactly as experienced as it was in the 2011 World Cup. India had a new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Dinesh Karthik was finding his feet in the middle order and the bowling was a bit inexperienced.
But this particular tournament gave the Men in Blue a strong core that helped them dominate white-ball cricket for at least the next five years.
Fans took to Twitter to recall India's magnificent win against England in the final. Here are some of the reactions:
India had to bat first in difficult conditions
The match was played at Edgbaston and rain all day forced the 50-over contest to be reduced to 20-overs-a-side. The conditions upfront were testing for both Rohit and Dhawan. But just when they looked to negotiate it without any damage, Rohit lost his wicket.
Shikhar Dhawan carried his sensational form and scored a well-made 31. But they lost wickets at regular intervals and were already 66/5 at one stage. This is when Virat Kohli got together with Ravindra Jadeja and the duo rebuilt India's innings.
The Men in Blue managed to reach 129/7 after fine cameos from both Kohli and Jadeja. The conditions were ideal for seam bowling so England needed a good start. However, the hosts lost Alastair Cook early and bowlers began to get a hold of the game.
Sensing that the pitch was gripping, skipper MS Dhoni brought on his spinners to push England deeper into trouble. But that's when Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara got together and had a fantastic partnership. The duo brought the equation down to 20 needed off 16 with six wickets in hand.
But just when it looked like the game was in England's grasp, Dhoni had a trick left up his sleeve as he saved Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja for the last two overs. It worked wonders as India won the game by five runs and Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments.
Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here