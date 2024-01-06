"That was one of the gaps that the Indian team had for a long time" - WV Raman lauds Titas Sadhu's spell in 1st IND vs AUS T20I

WV Raman feels Titas Sadhu is a great find for the Indian women's team as they have been searching for a potent seam bowler.

Sadhu registered figures of 4/17 in four overs as India bowled out Australia for 141 in the first T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, January 5. The hosts then chased down the below-par target with nine wickets and 14 deliveries to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Raman was asked about his thoughts on Titas Sadhu's spell, to which he responded:

"She has got all the elements you seek in a fast bowler and she is a great find as far as India is concerned because that was one of the gaps that the Indian team had for a long time, that is lack of a quality fast bowler to backup Jhulan Goswami when she was around and after that, there was always a search going on."

While acknowledging that the search for Jhulan Goswami's replacement has not yet ended, the former India head coach added that the young Bengal seamer is a ray of hope. He elaborated:

"Even now the search will go on but this is something that is very heartening for everybody because here comes a youngster who displays temperament and she showed that she belongs there. The clarity, as her teammates have mentioned, is outstanding."

Raman praised Sadhu for delivering the goods despite getting a game after a long time and against arguably the best side in the world. He added that the right-arm seamer picked up three quick wickets against a strong batting lineup and showed maturity which belied her inexperience.

"She has got a cricket brain" - Mel Jones on Titas Sadhu

Titas Sadhu picked up three wickets in her first two overs. [P/C: Getty]

Mel Jones was full of praise for Titas Sadhu's cricketing smarts. She said:

"I think it's also one thing to have the skill set, which we can certainly see there, but you can hear her speak there, she has got a cricket brain. You can tell that she sits on the sidelines, she will talk to people about things."

The former Australia cricketer pointed out that the 19-year-old had a game plan against every batter and executed to perfection. She explained:

"You could see when she then bowled to the Australians, she had a game plan and it's the execution of that as well, wider to (Tahlia) McGrath, straighter to Ashleigh Gardner. So to have the game plan and as well as execute out in the big lights was pretty impressive to watch."

Sadhu had Beth Mooney caught by Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-on in her first over. She dismissed Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner off successive legal deliveries in her second over, with the former caught at third man and the latter caught and bowled.

Sadhu completed her four-wicket haul by having Annabel Sutherland caught by Harmanpreet at mid-off.

