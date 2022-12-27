"That one knock from Ishan Kishan destroyed whole career" - Fans react as India drop Shikhar Dhawan from Sri Lanka ODIs

Team India have dropped senior opener Shikhar Dhawan from the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The BCCI selection committee picked the squads for the upcoming limited-overs series against the Lankans on Tuesday, December 27.

Dhawan underwent a lean patch with the bat in the three ODIs against Bangladesh earlier in the month. The southpaw managed only 18 runs in the series.

Owing to his poor form, the Delhi-born cricketer had to face the ax. Young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who struck a double century in the third ODI against the Bangla Tigers, has retained his berth.

Fans believe this is the end of Dhawan's international career as he has lost the selectors' confidence. The southpaw was eyeing a spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad, but it looks unlikely now.

Here are some of the reactions to the veteran batter getting dropped:

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Shikhar Dhawan is dropped from ODIs. End of a great career for him. He will always be my favourite opening partner with Rohit. Shikhar Dhawan is dropped from ODIs. End of a great career for him. He will always be my favourite opening partner with Rohit.

Udit @udit_buch Looks like the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan, heartbreaking but it is what it is. Thank you Gabbar for being there whenever we needed you in ICC tournaments! Has had a career to be proud of Looks like the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan, heartbreaking but it is what it is. Thank you Gabbar for being there whenever we needed you in ICC tournaments! Has had a career to be proud of ❤️

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan May be that's the end of Shikhar Dhawan in ODI cricket. May be that's the end of Shikhar Dhawan in ODI cricket.

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu @BCCI

5. Feeling bad for Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj. @mastercardindia 4. Shikhar Dhawan World Cup dream in India almost over.5. Feeling bad for Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj. @BCCI @mastercardindia 4. Shikhar Dhawan World Cup dream in India almost over. 5. Feeling bad for Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj.

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12 Shikhar Dhawan left out from the ODI squad. Kind of expected.



Difficult to see him returning. Shikhar Dhawan left out from the ODI squad. Kind of expected.Difficult to see him returning.

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Thank You for your service, Shikhar Dhawan. Thank You for your service, Shikhar Dhawan. ❤️ https://t.co/i6vMySyr5A

arey yaarrrrrrrrrrf @A_niche11 twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian team for the ODI vs SL:



Rohit (C), Hardik (VC), Gill, Virat, Surya, Shreyas, Rahul, Ishan, Washington, Chahal, Kuldeep, Axar, Shami, Siraj, Umran, Arshdeep. Indian team for the ODI vs SL:Rohit (C), Hardik (VC), Gill, Virat, Surya, Shreyas, Rahul, Ishan, Washington, Chahal, Kuldeep, Axar, Shami, Siraj, Umran, Arshdeep. Shikhar Dhawan dropped. End of an era, I hope he has received the communication he deserves. He’s been a legend in ODI’s, champion player. Shikhar Dhawan dropped. End of an era, I hope he has received the communication he deserves. He’s been a legend in ODI’s, champion player.❤️ twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Shreya❣️ @Here4VK18



#ShikharDhawam Shikhar Dhawan World Cup dream in India over? Shikhar Dhawan World Cup dream in India over?#ShikharDhawam https://t.co/NGPHhrTtRl

Sahil 👑 @Sahil___018 Thankyou Shikhar Dhawan for your all Contribution to Indian Cricket 🏏 Thankyou Shikhar Dhawan for your all Contribution to Indian Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 https://t.co/VLhLMpjvKI

vaibhav @vaibhav2017 @BCCI @mastercardindia India is again loosing world cup while dropping shikhar dhawan @BCCI @mastercardindia India is again loosing world cup while dropping shikhar dhawan

JAY 🤍🧞 @jayeshg91514928 @mufaddal_vohra That one knock from ishan kishan destroyed whole career of shikhar dhawan @mufaddal_vohra That one knock from ishan kishan destroyed whole career of shikhar dhawan

Lalit Kalla @KallaLalit

Aur hamare KAMAAL LAJAWAAB RAHUL itne failures ke baad bhi @RVCJ_FB Shikhar Dhawan ek series failure ke baad hii drop hogayaAur hamare KAMAAL LAJAWAAB RAHUL itne failures ke baad bhi @RVCJ_FB Shikhar Dhawan ek series failure ke baad hii drop hogaya🙏Aur hamare KAMAAL LAJAWAAB RAHUL itne failures ke baad bhi

Since making his ODI debut against Australia in Vizag in 2010, Dhawan has featured in 167 50-over games, scoring 6793 runs, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties, at an average of 44.11.

The left-handed batter has played exceptionally well in all the ICC events that he has been a part of, including the Champions Trophy in 2013, the 2015 ODI World Cup, the Champions Trophy in 2017, and the ODI World Cup in 2019.

He was at his absolute best during the 2013 Champions Trophy when India lifted their last ICC trophy, beating England in the final in Birmingham.

His last Test match came in 2018 against England, while his last T20I appearance came against Sri Lanka in 2021.

India's squad for ODI series vs Sri Lanka

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

The ODI series will get underway in Guwahati on January 10, followed by games in Kolkata and Trivandrum on January 12 and 15, respectively.

Also Read: "Getting there" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma returns to training

Poll : 0 votes