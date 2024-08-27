"That was really surreal" - Rings of Power actor Charlie Vickers recalls the experience of walking by Virat Kohli in an Auckland hotel

Rings of Power actor Charlie Vickers recently opened up on his experience of walking by Team India's star batter Virat Kohli at a hotel in Auckland. He also picked the former Men in Blue skipper as his favorite cricketer.

Speaking on News18 Showsha, Vickers mentioned that he was too nervous to greet Kohli when he spotted him at the hotel. The Australian actor said:

"I once walked by Virat Kohli in a hotel in Auckland, and that was really surreal. So I’ll say him because of that encounter. No, I was too nervous (on did he greet Kohli)."

Vickers also spoke about how he learned about Bollywood after former Australian fast bowler Bret Lee ventured into the Indian film industry with his music, adding:

"I’ve never had the chance to explore Indian cinema, but my only way into Bollywood has been through cricketers because cricket is so massive in India, and I’m a big cricket fan in Australia."

"There was an Australian fast bowler named Brett Lee, who became quite big in the Bollywood scene as a musician. Brett Lee is my window into Bollywood; I have to learn more about it."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer of this era. The right-handed batter's humongous social media following is a testament to it. With over 270 million followers, he is the most followed cricketer on Instagram.

"The last format that he would give up away will be Test cricket" - Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer and batting coach is confident of Virat Kohli playing Test cricket for at least five more years. He mentioned that the seasoned campaigner's top priority is red-ball cricket.

Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is earlier this year following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The 35-year-old will continue to feature in ODIs and Test matches.

Speaking about Kohli's Test future, Bangar said on The Rao Podcast:

"The players' careers are going to get longer, and in that process, if it benefits the Indian team, nothing like it. Even with Virat, depends on his body. The last format that he would give up away will be Test cricket. So, I am sure that you will see Virat playing Test cricket for another five years."

Kohli is likely to be seen in action during India's upcoming two-match home Test series against Bangladesh. The first Test will be played in Chennai from September 19.

