"That's another couple hundred" - Pat Cummins suggests Nathan Lyon can finish with 700 Test wickets

Australian captain Pat Cummins has suggested that champion off-spinner Nathan Lyon could reach 700 Test wickets, given he still has reasonable amount of Tests to play. The 30-year-old also revealed that Australia are massively relaxed going into the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, starting on December 26.

Lyon achieved the much-awaited milestone of 500 Test scalps on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan in Perth. The 35-year-old got there by dismissing Faheem Ashraf in the 28th over of Pakistan's second innings as Australia won by 360 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

After the game, Cummins reckons the 35-year-old can continue for another 4-5 years. The New South Welshman predicts the team to have a stress-free week ahead of the next match. As quoted by Perth Now, he said:

"I still think you've got, say 40, 50 Test matches (left). That's four or five years, 10 (Tests) a year. You probably average what? Four a game? That's another couple hundred; 700. We love these conditions. We know these conditions really well. I think that’s what makes playing and winning away from home so difficult. So hopefully we’ll have a pretty stress-free week going into Boxing Day."

Australia headed into Day 4 300 runs ahead and added 149 runs more, setting 450 to win for Pakistan. However, the tourists crumbled, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sharing six wickets between them.

"Don't think it's probably hit me yet" - Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon (Image Credits: Twitter)

Lyon reflected on his achievement, recalling how tough it is to be off the field during his calf injury. He said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"It’s something I’m very proud about. I don’t think it’s probably hit me yet. But there’s obviously been a lot of hard work go into the journey.

"I’ve had a lot more bad days than good days but to be out there in the middle, back after doing my calf, with the special group of people, that’s pretty special to be able to take 500 in Tests.”

The veteran tweaker is the third Australian and eighth overall to take 500 Test wickets.