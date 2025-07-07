"That's the best way to earn respect" - Michael Clarke's massive claim on Indian star after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Australian World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke has praised India skipper Shubman Gill for leading from the front with the bat in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The cricketer-turned-analyst credited the 25-year-old for his batting skills, especially defense, following his exploits as he scored record-breaking 269 and 161, respectively, in his two innings on English soil. No other Indian batter has 400-plus runs in a single Test. As a skipper, this was his third big knock in four innings, including 147 at Headingley.

Ad

The remarks came as the tourists beat England by 336 runs to register their first-ever win at Edgbaston and level the five-match Test series at 1-1. It was also Team India's biggest overseas win by runs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Monday, July 7, Clarke told the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast's YouTube Channel:

“11:08 – He’s looked in a very comfortable position – front foot, back foot, defense, attack, dominates spin always. I’ve been super impressed with the way he’s batted in English conditions. I think that as a captain, that’s probably the most important thing you can do is - if you’re a bowler, take wickets, if you’re a batsman, score runs. That’s the best way to earn respect.”

Ad

“10:00 – The skipper, Oh my god! Shubman Gill. I think a lot of people expected him to perform with the bat. He’s a very good batsman, full of talent, got all the shots. There’s no doubt about him. I think we’ve seen that for a while in T20 cricket, but the way he’s played, mentally, physically, gets through batting long periods… I’ve been really impressed with his defense. I think it’s one area; it looks like he’s worked extremely hard on it. The other thing you can see is he’s watching the ball so closely,” he added.

Ad

Clarke was also impressed with the Indian skipper for his tactical genius in the second innings, stressing that he used his spinners wisely by giving them the right field. He continued:

“11:35 – Tactically, he was improving in the second Test match. You’ve got 600 runs on the board, so that obviously helps, but I think in the second innings at Edgbaston, the way he brought spin into the attack, even Jadeja, early on in the Test match. Washington Sundar gets that big wicket of Ben Stokes just before lunch."

Ad

"I think he used his spinners well. I think he attacked in the right areas. He gave the bowlers protection where they needed it to allow them to bowl those wicket-taking balls… I think he read his bowlers really well. Tactically, that’s most important,” he added.

The statement came even as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar managed only one wicket each in the second Test.

Ad

Ad

“He made the ball look like it was a completely different wicket” – Michael Clarke lauds India pacer for his heroics at Edgbaston

Michael Clarke further lauded Akash Deep for his heroics with the ball for India after he bagged 10 wickets in the second Test, including a six-fer in the second innings. The 44-year-old also credited Mohammed Siraj for stepping up with the ball in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence during the first innings. He said in the same video:

Ad

“6:20 – Akash Deep comes into the team. Wow! What a performance by him. Yes, the pace was there, but again, the consistent line and length, ball after ball. In the second innings, he made the ball look like it was a completely different wicket. Got the ball to seam while the other quicks were holding their length and their line and not much movement.”

Ad

“8:48 – Siraj was brilliant as well. We talk about that expectation without Bumrah. Someone having to stand up, and he gets six in the first innings, Akash Deep got four. Again, in the second innings, Akash Deep six. So, I think from a bowler’s perspective, India can take a lot of confidence. Those two guys in form now,” Clarke concluded.

Apart from Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj bagged seven wickets in the match, including 6/70 in the first innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news