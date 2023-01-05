"That's not breathing fire, that's like adding oil in fire" - Twitter reacts to Umran Malik's scathing spell in second T20I

Team India express pacer Umran Malik notched his best ever T20I figures with a scorching spell in the second contest against Sri Lanka on Thursday, January 5. Malik ended with figures of 3/48, in what proved to be a highly impactful contribution for the hosts, who had to survive an initial and late onslaught.

The right-arm pacer was introduced into the attack into the eighth over after the spinners regained control in the latter stages of the powerplay. His extra pace proved to be a double-edged sword as despite the looming ominous threat, the batters were able to use it to their benefit.

He conceded 13 runs off his first over, but was able to get among the wickets soon after. The pacer came around the wicket in his second over to claim Bhanuka Rajapaksa's wicket with a 147 kmph delivery that caught the inside edge and disturbed the stumps.

He returned to the attack in the death overs and dealt a double strike with the wickets of Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga. Malik uprooted the off-stump to claim Hasaranga's wicket with a peach of a delivery that touched the 140 kmph mark.

However, Dasun Shanaka shunned his hopes of claiming a hat-trick as the speedster ended up conceding 21 runs off his final over.

The Twitterati were largely in awe of Umran Malik's express pace and reacted to his performance. One fan re-tweeted a post that said Malik was "breathing fire" and wrote:

"That's not breathing fire that's adding oil in fire"

Here are some more tweets on Malik's performance against Sri Lanka:

Gabbar @GabbbarSingh Here is an Indian bowler after really long, where you stop doing everything else to watch when he bowls. Umran Malik, what a find. Here is an Indian bowler after really long, where you stop doing everything else to watch when he bowls. Umran Malik, what a find.

Mayank @ImMayankB Some proper guidance on his control and Umran Malik will be such an asset. Wish he had Bharat Arun to guide him. Some proper guidance on his control and Umran Malik will be such an asset. Wish he had Bharat Arun to guide him.

Monk who sold his platina 👁️ @Pogba11715375 Umran Malik might be costly at times but definitely worth persisting ! Umran Malik might be costly at times but definitely worth persisting !

Deep @deepdedhia1510 #INDvSL #IndianCricketTeam Its so exciting to see umran malik bowl like this. No way he can be dropped from team. #UmranMalik Its so exciting to see umran malik bowl like this. No way he can be dropped from team. #UmranMalik #INDvSL #IndianCricketTeam

Shravan @shravan_001

21,23 saal ke ladke hai..seekhnge galtiyo se !..

#INDvSL Guys don't criticise #UmranMalik and other young bowlers when they gone bit expensive !..they are too young and in learning process !..21,23 saal ke ladke hai..seekhnge galtiyo se !.. Guys don't criticise #UmranMalik and other young bowlers when they gone bit expensive !..they are too young and in learning process !..21,23 saal ke ladke hai..seekhnge galtiyo se !..#INDvSL

Makkal Selvan @H33D07 Something primal and edgy about a fast bowler in flow. #UmranMalik Something primal and edgy about a fast bowler in flow. #UmranMalik 🌟✌️💪

Neyaz Farooquee @nafsmanzer Going by the excitement Umran Malik generates, it appears he is the one bowler whom Indian fans are willing to watch play internationals even if he goes for a few extra runs. Going by the excitement Umran Malik generates, it appears he is the one bowler whom Indian fans are willing to watch play internationals even if he goes for a few extra runs.

Guruveth Avinash @guruveth12 When I was a 10yo , I used to be in awe of Brett Lee, Dale Steyn and Shoaib Akhtar bowling absolute fireballs. They were an inspiration. Today's 10yo will look up to Umran Malik the same way. Sheer pace is an entertainment on its own. When I was a 10yo , I used to be in awe of Brett Lee, Dale Steyn and Shoaib Akhtar bowling absolute fireballs. They were an inspiration. Today's 10yo will look up to Umran Malik the same way. Sheer pace is an entertainment on its own.

Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri



#INDvSL #SportsYaari Umran Malik is a work in progress and he is getting better, absolute joy. Umran Malik is a work in progress and he is getting better, absolute joy. #INDvSL #SportsYaari

Waheed Mirza @cricketdukaan Umran Malik needs to add more tricks to his arsenal. Change of pace (slower and faster than normal speed), back of the hand slower one and use of crease will make him a difficult proposition to deal with in the times to come! Player with promise and panache! Umran Malik needs to add more tricks to his arsenal. Change of pace (slower and faster than normal speed), back of the hand slower one and use of crease will make him a difficult proposition to deal with in the times to come! Player with promise and panache!

Rohit Yadav @cricrohit It's difficult not to be excited for his red ball prospects.. What a bowler! #UmranMalik It's difficult not to be excited for his red ball prospects.. What a bowler! #UmranMalik 🔥🔥

Ruth @Vehemence_99 Umran Malik either wickets or boundaries.. no in between Umran Malik either wickets or boundaries.. no in between

Umran Malik and Co. prove expensive as Sri Lanka amass 206/6 in the first innings

It was a forgettable outing for Umran Malik and the Indian pacers, whose performance in the second T20I will largely be known for the barrage of no-balls.

The bowlers collectively bowled seven no-balls, with Arshdeep Singh alone responsible for five of them. He also became the first Indian bowler to bowl three consecutive no-balls in a T20I contest.

Sri Lanka, despite a lull in the middle overs, were able to mount a mammoth total due to their dominant opening stand and a fabulous finish from skipper Dasun Shanaka. The all-rounder continued his good record against India, with 56 runs scored off 22 deliveries.

Thanks to him, the Islanders scored 206 in 20 overs. They had also reduced India to 27/3 in three overs at the time of writing.

Should Umran Malik look to work on his defensive bowling or go all out in search for wickets from the word go? Let us know what you think.

