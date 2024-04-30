"That’s where the challenge for Virat Kohli lies" - Matthew Hayden ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has outlined the most significant challenge for Virat Kohli in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. While the Queenslander expressed no doubt in Kohli's abilities, he reckons the star batter might find himself struggling after the six overs when power-hitters like Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube can be more useful.

Kohli has arguably been the best performer in the history of T20 World Cups. The right-handed batter passed Mahela Jayawardene for most runs in history in the 2022 edition and has accumulated 1,141 runs in 27 matches, averaging a jaw-dropping 81.50.

The veteran batter also emerged as the highest run-getter in the 2014, 2016, and 2022 T20 World Cup editions.

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden opined that there's little to question about Kohli's performances but expressed doubts over his ability to provide that impetus after the powerplay. He said:

"He has got nothing wrong with his statistics, historically no matter what tournament he plays. So, outside the first six overs, that’s where the challenge for Virat Kohli lies, when the pace comes off the ball and you’re in a situation where guys like great stroke-players like (Shivam) Dube or Rinku (Singh) are present to carry you forward.

"So the challenge from mine is his experience vs the young impetus that is required to play great World Cup cricket."

Dube, who made his India debut in 2019, has made it to the World Cup squad on the back of his exploits for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. Rinku Singh, meanwhile, is on the reserves list.

"We got our own debates on our front" - Matthew Hayden on Australia's selection process

Matthew Hayden. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hayden went on to claim that Australia don't pick players on reputation and normally go with those who can win them the tournament. The 103-Test veteran added:

"From an Australian cricket point of view, our philosophy is pretty simple. We pick not the names or the icons but select those who are going to win you the World Cup. We’ve got our own debates on our front.

"David Warner… should he go? We’ve had our challenges and I think we have been very good over the last 20 or even 30 years to actually think what is the side that is going to win."

India and Australia have won the T20 World Cup once each. The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will commence on June 2 in Barbados.

