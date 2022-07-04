"That's definitely a goal of mine" - Mitchell Swepson targets touring India and series win on Indian soil

Australian leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson intends to be part of the squad for the scheduled four-Test series in India early next year. He also stated that a Test series win in India is a goal for him personally and the team.

Swepson, who made his Test debut against Pakistan this year, shone in Australia's win against Sri Lanka in the series opener in Galle. The 28-year-old took five wickets in the match as the tourists wrapped up a 10-wicket victory in two and a half days.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, the Queenslander said he remains keen to tour India and win the series there. However, realizes that Australia have plenty of Test cricket lined up at home before that. Hence, he hopes to continue performing in domestic cricket and join Nathan Lyon for Test matches.

The spinner said:

"I've obviously got one eye on India. That's definitely a goal of mine, and a goal of this group is to get a series win over there. It'd be amazing. But there's a lot of Test cricket before then, in the conditions where the quickies might prefer."

He added:

"So for me it's about staying ready, going back to Queensland if that's what it is and performing there. I love bowling with 'Gaz', it's been great both times in Pakistan and here. He's been great to work with and it's great having an off-spinner and a leg-spinner working in tandem."

It's worth noting that the leggie had an inauspicious start to his Test career and took 2/188 in 62.4 overs in Karachi. Unfortunately, his performance in Galle could kickstart his career.

"I'm not going to lie, it plays on your mind" - Mitchell Swepson on lack of wickets in Pakistan

Mitchell Swepson made his Test debut against Pakistan. (Credits: Getty)

Swepson admitted that he started questioning his gameplay when struggling to take wickets in Pakistan. However, the 28-year-old credited the coaching staff and Pat Cummins for backing him and added:

"I'm not going to lie, it plays on your mind. Doubts definitely creep in – 'Why aren't I taking wickets? What am I doing wrong here? But from the conversations I'd had with coach 'Ron', Dan and Patty, they said while I probably didn't have the tour I wanted in Pakistan, they still thought that in that Test in Karachi I was quite unlucky to not get a few more wickets."

The second and final Test against Sri Lanka begins on July 8 in Galle.

