"That's the exciting part of an Ashes series" - Joe Root expecting another close contest this year

Former England captain Joe Root expressed his excitement ahead of the upcoming Ashes series. The right-handed batter reflected that Ashes series in England have produced some of the best cricket, given how close the contests are.

England and Australia fought tooth and nail during the 2019 leg as the series ended in a 2-2 draw. The tourists won the first Test comprehensively, but Joe Root and Co. drew the second and won the third. Australia returned to emerge triumphant in the fourth match before losing the final encounter.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Root observed how the 2019 Ashes series kept swinging back and forth and expects nothing less than a close contest this year too.

"I look back at the last one we had in the UK and it just didn't feel like it really ran for us," he said.

"Although we drew the series, Jofra [Archer] wasn't available for the first game. Woody [Mark Wood] was out for the series. Jimmy [Anderson] bowled four overs. We were potentially half an hour away from winning at Lord's [and] 20 minutes away from saving the game at Old Trafford.

"But that's the exciting part of an Ashes series: how close they seem to go, especially in the UK, and how it can draw some of the best Test cricket out of the two teams."

Root, who was the captain during the 2019 Ashes, blew hot and cold in the series, managing 325 runs in ten innings at an average of 32.5 with four fifties.

"We are fully aware Australia are a very good team" - Joe Root

Joe Root admitted that Australia are no pushovers, evident by their entry into next month's World Test Championship final. However, he is up for the challenge the visitors will pose during the Ashes.

The Yorkshire batter said:

"We are fully aware Australia are a very good team - you don't get to a World Test Championship final without being good in all conditions.

"It should make for great cricket, and that's what you want to play in. You want to play in those brilliant Test matches, and to be the one there at the end, not out, having won the game for your team-mates."

England last won an Ashes series in 2015 on home soil. Ben Stokes and Co. will hope to end that drought this year.

They will start their summer with a one-off Test against Ireland on June 1 at Lord's. Root, who is just 52 short of reaching 10000 Test runs, could achieve that feat against the Irish.

