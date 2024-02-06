“That’s the issue with Bumrah” – Michael Atherton analyzes Ben Stokes’ struggles against Jasprit Bumrah 

Former England captain Michael Atherton has lauded ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his ability to change pace and bowl yorkers at will. The 55-year-old pointed out how England skipper Ben Stokes has struggled against the speedster despite being a good player of fast bowling.

Atherton’s comments come after Bumrah dismissed Stokes twice in four innings in the ongoing Test series, bowled out on both occasions.

Atherton recently told Sky Cricket:

“Picking with the speed of the ball is tough with him and I’ve noticed with Stokes, even Stokes actually is an excellent player of fast bowling. He’s hurried with Bumrah.

"He struggles to pick up the pace, and a couple of times when he’s got him, it looks as though the ball has kept low, which has but it also almost beaten him for pace as well. I think that’s the issue with Bumrah.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator further praised Bumrah for his exceptional yorker to get rid of Ollie Pope that left everyone in awe. He said:

“It was spectacular [yorker] wasn’t it? I don’t see what Pope could’ve done with that. It was an unbelievable image as Pope walked back.”

“That I think is the problem” – Michael Atherton on Jasprit Bumrah’s bunny Joe Root

Michael Atherton further pointed out that Joe Root’s struggles against Jasprit Bumrah are due to his pre-movements. He wants him to play as still as possible and cited the example of Zak Crawley, who managed 70s in his two innings during the second Test in Vizag.

Atherton’s comments came as Root lost his wicket to Bumrah twice in the two Tests. The pacer has already dismissed him eight times in the format.

Atherton said:

“A kind of stuttering one up and suddenly like at thunderbolt to 90 miles an hour. So, if you’re a person like Root who has kind of pre-movements. Some batters like Zak Crawley for example stand very still, he just stands there and plays the shot."

He continued:

"Whereas most batters have triggers or pre-movements and Root is one of those, he has kind of rhythmical back and forward and that I think is the problem.”

The two teams will next play in the third Test in Rajkot from February 15.

