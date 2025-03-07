"That's nonsense" - Jason Gillespie rubbishes Indian legend’s claims on Pakistan after 2025 Champions Trophy debacle

Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie has rubbished Sunil Gavaskar's claims that even India's B team can beat a full-strength Men in Green. The former Australia speedster called the statement 'absolute nonsense' and opined that sticking with the right players will give Pakistan good results.

With Muhammad Rizwan and Co. ending their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign winless, Gavaskar said in an interaction with India Today that India can beat the current Pakistan team even without their main players. The Men in Green lost comprehensively to their arch-rivals after a resounding defeat to New Zealand in their Champions Trophy opener.

Gillespie recently opened up on Gavaskar's comments and said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

"I don't buy this rhetoric. I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B team or Indian C team would beat the Pakistan top team. That's nonsense. Absolute nonsense. If Pakistan pick and stick with the right players and give them time to shine and, time to learn and develop their games, they can beat anyone. I've got no doubt about that."

The eight-team tournament was a landmark moment for Pakistan, who were awarded an ICC event for the first time since 1996. However, their fans were left distraught over the men's team's poor performances. The final will also not be played in Pakistan as India qualified for the tournament-decider.

"There's far too much impatience" - Jason Gillespie on Pakistan cricket

Jason Gillespie. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gillespie stressed that the Pakistan think tank must choose players wisely and give the selected candidates a prolonged run to see positive results. The 49-year-old stated that consistent chopping and changing would not see any upturn in results. He added:

"The high-end talent just got to pick the right high-end talent and support them and be patient with them. You know, there's far too much impatience, in my opinion, in Pakistan cricket. And if Pakistan, if the board, PCB want change and want results to improve, they need to get the right people in place, get the right players on the bus, get the right selection panel in place and back them in and give them time and be patient with them to allow them to do their jobs. And the same goes with the coaches. If you're going to give a coach an opportunity, give them an opportunity to really build something meaningful because otherwise, the results are going to stay the same."

India will face New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9. Pakistan, meanwhile, are now gearing up for a white-ball tour to New Zealand, where they will play five T20Is and three ODIs.

