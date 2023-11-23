"That's why he is no more PCB chairman" - Fans react as Ramiz Raja claims NASA scientists set Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet plan

In a hilarious video that surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja claimed that NASA scientists set the diet plan for football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

NASA, otherwise known as, National Aeronautics and Space Administration is an independent agency of the United States responsible for aeronautics and space research.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is one of the fittest sportspersons in the world. The Portuguese-born footballer has played for some of the biggest clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. The 38-year-old joined Al Nassar in 2023.

Ronaldo holds the record for most goals (865) in top-level professional football competitions. Lionel Messi, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion, is placed second on the elite list with 821 goals.

Raja made the bizarre claim regarding Ronaldo in a viral video:

“Let’s take the example of football. NASA scientists set the diet plan of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) roasted Ramiz Raja for his remarks on Ronaldo. One user wrote:

"That's why he is no more PCB chairman."

Here are some more reactions:

“Cricket has changed a lot, and we must leave the old methods” – Ramiz Raja on Pakistan’s future

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan should adapt to modern cricket to stay relevant in international cricket. The reaction came as the Men in Green crashed out of the 2023 World Cup, finishing fifth in the points table after four wins in nine games.

The cricketer-turned-commentator recently said, as quoted by CricToday:

“Cricket has changed a lot, and we must leave the old methods. The heads should roll on back home but for the betterment of cricket in the country. We should bring the best talent forward. The right way is to modernize Pakistan cricket to stay relevant."

For the unversed, Pakistan captain Babar Azam stepped down as skipper following their poor performance in the World Cup. PCB has appointed Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi as Tests and T20I captains, respectively. The Men in Green will next play a three-match Test series against Australia in December 2023 and January 2024.