“That's really the thing that has stood out for me” - Michael Atherton on what has impressed him the most about India’s 2023 World Cup performance

Former England captain Michael Atherton has opined that India have the best bowling attack of all teams in the 2023 World Cup. He added that this aspect has stood out for him with regard to India’s exceptional performance in the tournament.

The Men in Blue have been brilliant in the ongoing World Cup at home. They are on top of the points table, having won seven out of seven matches, and are the only undefeated side in the competition so far. Barring a few nervous moments against Australia and New Zealand, their supremacy has hardly been challenged.

Sharing his views on the ICC's Review Podcast, Atherton described India as the 'best team by a country mile' in World Cup 2023.

"They've looked the best team by a country mile. They've got the best bowling attack. That's really the thing that has stood out for me. They're a very good all-round side, obviously, but to watch them tonight (Thursday) against Sri Lanka here in Mumbai, and then the way they bowled against England in Lucknow, those seamers are making early in-roads and then, making life much easier for the spinners," the former England skipper opined.

Mohammed Shami claimed 5/18, while Mohammed Siraj picked up 3/16 as Team India bundled out Sri Lanka for 55 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after setting them a target of 358.

“It's a really top quality all-round attack right now” - Michael Atherton

Continuing to lavish praise on India’s current bowling attack, Atherton admitted that the country has produced quality fast bowlers in the past. He, however, reiterated that no Indian line-up in the past has had the versatility of the present bowling line-up.

"It's a fantastic attack. I think the quality and depth of the Indian pace bowling is the thing that's changed dramatically, really, since I played here. I'm not sure I've seen a better pace attack than the one India are putting out right now. (Javagal) Srinath and (Venkatesh) Prasad, when I played, were very good, Zaheer Khan obviously,” the 55-year-old said.

"They've had very, very good bowlers, but this three, backed up by the two spinners, it's a really top quality all-round attack right now," Atherton added.

India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup will be against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The Proteas are second in the points table with six wins from seven games.