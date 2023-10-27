"This is a team at the end of the cycle" - Michael Atherton on England's shocking defeat to Sri Lanka at 2023 World Cup

Former England captain Michael Atherton admitted the side may be at the end of their cycle following another shocking loss to Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Bengaluru on October 26.

Coming into the contest in a near must-win situation, the defending champions laid an egg to fall to second from the bottom on the points table with a solitary win in five games. Pitted among the pre-tournament favorites, England's performances have left many shaking their heads in surprise.

Speaking to Sky Sports after another embarrassing England defeat, Atherton felt that among all factors, this core is at the end of its glorious run.

"We’ve all been there in teams that are low on confidence and are struggling," Atherton said. "No team has a divine right to be at the top of its game all the time. We’ve looked at the factors over the last five games of this competition, but if you look a bit deeper you could argue this is a team at the end of the cycle."

Michael Atherton further added that the side is down on confidence, making it harder to put words into on-field performances.

"It’s all very saying what you want to do when you’re struggling and down on confidence, it’s not always easy to put those fine words and aspirations into practice," he added.

Coming off their incredible ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2022, Jos Buttler's side entered the tournament high on confidence to clinch their third world title.

However, they have suffered crushing defeats to New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, with only the Bangladesh win sandwiched in between.

"Lack of 50-over cricket" - Michael Atherton on why England have struggled in the 2023 World Cup

Michael Atherton blamed England playing only a few ODIs leading up to the World Cup and the lack of having their best XI on the park at all times as the primary reasons for their disastrous showing.

While the side won their previous three ODI series against Ireland, New Zealand, and Bangladesh entering the marquee event, they played only four completed 50-over games since March this year.

"You could argue that the lack of 50-over cricket and the lack of England’s ability to put what they consider to be their best one-day team in 50-over cricket has camouflaged some of the weaknesses and decline that we’ve seen," Atherton said. "It’s all come together in the performances we’ve seen in Mumbai over the last couple of days and this one here in Bengaluru."

The Sri Lanka defeat puts England in a position where they will likely have to win all their games by a sound margin and hope for several other results to work in their favor to garner hopes for reaching the semi-final.

It only gets stiffer for the defending champions as they take on the only unbeaten side of the competition, India, in their next outing in Lucknow on Sunday.