“That’s the replacement that should happen” - Cheteshwar Pujara on India’s playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Discarded Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes Anshul Kamboj must make way for Akash Deep, should the latter be fit, for the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval. Trailing 1-2 in the best-of-five series, the visitors must win the Oval Test, starting July 31, to finish on level terms.Pujara also urged India to play left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav in place of Shardul Thalur at the Oval. Anshul Kamboj endured a debut Test to forget, finishing with figures of 1/89 in 18 overs in the fourth Test at Manchester.Meanwhile, Akash Deep helped India win their lone match in the series at Edgbaston with 10 wickets. However, he sustained a groin injury in the following Test at Lord's, resulting in his absence for the Manchester encounter.Talking about the changes to the Indian XI for the crucial Oval Test, Pujara said on the Sony Sports Network (2:24):&quot;Straightaway (Akash Deep for Kamboj). I think that's the replacement that should happen. I saw Akash Deep was bowling today morning so he's getting ready for the next one. It's a straightforward call even though it's a little harsh on Anshul but he will get his opportunity in the future. Kuldeep for Shardul because Shardul hasn't been bowling much.&quot;Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar also echoed Pujara's sentiments on Kuldeep replacing Thakur at the Oval.&quot;I think that'll be the change ( Kuldeep for Shardul). We can anticipate that particularly because both Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have scored hundreds. So you know these fellows can bat and aren't just contributors for 20/30 in a partnership of 60/70. They are Bonafide centurions so you'll have Kuldeep Yadav in place of Thakur,&quot; he said.Kuldeep has been part of the squad for the entire England tour but has yet to play in the 11. Meanwhile, Thakur has been ineffective with the ball, picking up only two wickets in as many games in the series at a woeful average of 72.&quot;Hopefully they'll both be available&quot; - Sunil Gavaskar on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed SirajSunil Gavaskar believes the leading pacers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, must play the Oval Test with the series still in question. The former was to play only three out of the five Tests before the series as part of his workload management. However, he has already played three out of the first four games, leaving his participation at the Oval in doubt.Meanwhile, Siraj has played all four Tests, bowling an incredible 139 overs in seven innings through the series.&quot;Hopefully they'll both be available because this is the crucial Test now. If things hadn't gone well for India, maybe both could have been given a break in the next game. But it's a must-win game now and both these bowlers have found their rhythm. Suddenly for a new bowler to come in, it's not going to be easy as we saw with Kamboj, who struggled a little bit,&quot; said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;So clearly for Bumrah and Siraj, these two days ( Days 4 and 5) of rest, where they probably didn't even change from their track suits because it's only four wickets gone, would be enough. They would have had a massage yesterday and today so I think they should be fit.&quot;Team India avoided a series defeat by playing out almost two full days with the bat and drawing the fourth Test at Manchester.