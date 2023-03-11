“That’s my shot” - Shubman Gill opens up on conversation with Rohit Sharma after last-over six on Day 2 of Ahmedabad Test

Team India opener Shubman Gill has admitted that Rohit Sharma was a bit surprised after he stepped out and hit Nathan Lyon for a six in the last over on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia. Gill revealed that he told the Indian captain that it was his shot and he was confident of pulling it off.

The 23-year-old struck his second Test hundred on Saturday, March 11 on Day 3 of the Test. Gill scored a brilliant 128 off 235 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six. Thanks to his innings, India went to stumps at 289/3, responding to Australia’s first-innings total of 480.

Intriguingly, Gill charged down the wicket to Lyon and struck him for a maximum in the last over of play on Day 2. At a press conference on Saturday, the youngster was asked what his captain felt about the stroke, considering the timing. Gill admitted:

“He just came and he was a little surprised.” The batter added, “But I told him, that’s my shot. If an off-spinner is bowling on a good wicket like the one we are playing on… The field was up for me. I thought that was my shot and I was quite confident that I would hit him for a boundary.”

Gill and Rohit resumed their innings on Day 3 and ended up adding 74 runs for the opening wicket. The stand was broken when the Indian captain chipped a catch to short extra cover off Matthew Kuhnemann’s bowling. Rohit was dismissed for 35 off 58 balls.

“It was important for us to not lose too many wickets” - Shubman Gill

After Rohit’s exit, Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara (42 off 121) added 113 runs for the second wicket to continue India’s strong reply. On the kind of conversation he had out in the middle with his senior partner, the opener said that it was just about batting the day out and not losing too many wickets. The in-form batter stated:

“It wasn’t much to be honest. It was just that there wasn’t much help for the bowlers. They (Australia) got 480 runs, so it was important for us to not lose too many wickets. Just bat them out the whole day.”

BCCI @BCCI Runs

Balls

Fours

Six



scored a magnificent century and put on on Day 3



Relive his special ton here 📽️ #INDvAUS

bcci.tv/videos/5559569… RunsBallsFoursSix @ShubmanGill scored a magnificent century and put #TeamIndia onon Day 3Relive his special ton here 📽️ 1️⃣2️⃣8️⃣ Runs2️⃣3️⃣5️⃣ Balls1️⃣2️⃣ Fours1️⃣ Six@ShubmanGill scored a magnificent century and put #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on 🔝 on Day 3 👏👏Relive his special ton here 📽️👇 #INDvAUS bcci.tv/videos/5559569… https://t.co/yzx6rXQgfV

At close of play on Day 3 of the Ahmedabad Test, Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 59 and Ravindra Jadeja on 16.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes