"That's the sight I like"- Sanjay Manjrekar feels 'fired up and angry' Virat Kohli can score big in India vs South Africa Test series

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that if star batter Virat Kohli gets fired up during the Test series against South Africa, he can roll back the years and score big.

India are yet to win a Test series on South African soil and came pretty close last time around, winning the first Test but ending up conceding the series 2-1. Kohli did score a 79 on the last tour, but hasn't quite made it big in the longest format of late.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar explained how an angry Virat Kohli can actually benefit the Indian team in the Test series. He said:

“I see Kohli doing his own few things. He is going to get fired up. The last trip to South Africa, he did not get a big one and Kohli has had to work harder for Test runs recently. When Virat Kohli is all fired up and angry, that's the sight I like. David Warner as well. When they get a little fired up, you see them batting better.”

Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli's stump mic controversy

The most talked-about moment from India's previous tour to South Africa was arguably the way Virat Kohli and co. had a go at the host broadcaster on the stump mic when an LBW decision from Dean Elgar was overturned by DRS.

The visitors had accused the broadcaster of helping South Africa and were absolutely livid with the decision. However, Manjrekar doesn't feel that the current Indian team under Rohit Sharma will react the same way. He stated:

“No because we have a new leader in Rohit Sharma. But you are right, it brings back memories of players saying something that they have never done before, suggesting that the local broadcasters supported the South African team and all that."

He added:

“But that was a different temperamental team the last time around, under Rohit Sharma, they tend to play differently. It's always the captain who creates the culture, so I don't see that happening."

The first Test between the two teams will be played at Centurion on Boxing Day, December 26.

