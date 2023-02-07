"That's where Travis Head can learn from Steve Smith" - Ian Chappell on how Australia's No. 5 can succeed in India

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell feels Travis Head can learn a lot from Steve Smith on being a successful batter in Indian conditions.

While the left-handed batter has an envious record in Australia, his average drops significantly in away Tests, especially in the sub-continent. His highest score was 26 in seven innings in the 2022 tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Chappell recalled trying to replicate Doug Walters' methods during his playing days and that Head could take cues from Smith's success in India in the same manner. He explained:

"I learned this from trying to bat like one of my fellow teammates in my early days. It was Doug Walters in this case. After five minutes I thought to myself, 'Mate, you're not Doug Walters﻿, you don't play like him, so don't try and be like him'.

"So, what I found I learned from different players in my own team was mainly mental. And I think that's where Travis Head can learn from Steve Smith. He might chat to him about the mental aspect of batting in India."

Smith, one of Australia's best players of spin, is the only Aussie batter in their ranks to average above 30 in India. The right-hander averages 60 in six Tests in India, scoring three centuries, all of which came during the 2016-17 tour.

"He's got a method that works in India" - Ian Chappell on Steve Smith

While Chappell urged Head to learn from Smith, he cautioned against trying to replicate the former Aussie skipper and added:

"Travis Head could learn from Steve Smith, who's had great success in India. He's got a method that works in India. Talk to him about how he does that. But don't try and start playing differently because he's learned that from Steve Smith, because what works for Steve Smith may not work for Travis Head."

Smith was the highest run-scorer during Australia's tour of India six years ago, slamming 499 runs in four Tests at an average of over 70.

The first Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start in Nagpur on February 9.

