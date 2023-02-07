"They’ll start with Green at six" - Adam Gilchrist reckons all-rounder will play as a pure batter against India in Nagpur

Former Australian keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist reckons that all-rounder Cameron Green could play as a pure batter in the first Test against India. The 49-year-old backs the youngster to build on his gains from the Sri Lanka tour.

Green sustained an injury to his right index finger during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against South Africa, forcing him to miss the next one, meaning he will not be available to bowl in the first Test and can play purely as a batter.

Speaking to SEN's Pat and Heals, Gilchrist observed that Green has taken massive strides into developing as a world-class player every time he has played and Australia will hope he continues to do that. He said:

"I think they’ll start with Green at six, assuming he’s fully fit and not hindered by that finger injury at all. I think that’s the nature of this group, they’re pretty trusting of each other and really keen to back each other in every situation."

He added:

"The way he played in Sri Lanka, it almost looks like Green develops before our eyes every time he plays a game of cricket. I reckon the steps forward he took in Sri Lanka, they’ll be hoping he can keep that process going.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Incredible effort to keep batting at the 'G during the Test! Yikes! Cameron Green has shared this image on Instagram.Incredible effort to keep batting at the 'G during the Test! #AUSvSA Yikes! Cameron Green has shared this image on Instagram.Incredible effort to keep batting at the 'G during the Test! #AUSvSA https://t.co/C9Qf0FRdz8

The 23-year-old all-rounder scored a classy 77 in his first Test innings in Sri Lanka as Australia played on a raging turner in Galle. He also stepped up during Australia's Test series win in Pakistan in early 2022.

"I think he’s got a very well-rounded skillset" - Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist. (Image Credits: Getty)

Adam Gilchrist further endorsed Matt Renshaw if Cameron Green isn't fit enough to play, stating that he looks ready to play for Australia again. The 96-Test veteran stated:

"If not him, I’d be really keen to see Matt Renshaw come into that lineup somewhere, I think he’s well and truly ready to play again and I think he could do it in Australia or India or England, I think he’s got a very well-rounded skillset."

The left-hander played in place of the seam-bowling all-rounder in Sydney against South Africa but did not get to face plenty of balls. However, Renshaw played all four Tests during the India tour in 2017, opening alongside David Warner.

Poll : 0 votes