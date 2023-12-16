“That’s where you trouble the batters, not with the short balls” – Wasim Akram’s golden advice for Pakistan bowlers for AUS vs PAK Test series

Wasim Akram has shared a golden piece of advice for Pakistani bowlers in action in the Test series between Pakistan and Australia Down Under.

The former Pakistan captain pointed out that the sub-continent pacers are wooed by the pace and bounce offered in Australia and bowl short, a ploy that backfires. The legendary pacer said that the bowlers should focus on their line and length to produce wickets, something the Australians tend to do diligently.

The comment came after Australia piled up 487 in 113.2 overs against Pakistan in the first innings of the opening Test in Perth. The cricketer-turned-commentator told Fox Sports:

“Australia is a different ballgame. The Kookaburra ball after 15 overs, it doesn’t do anything. They want you to bowl short. They get the hang of the bounce. They can pull well. They can hook well."

"I think my advice to all the Pakistani bowlers is that length is the key. The minute you get the length right, that’s where you trouble the batters, not with the short balls. Don’t get excited by the bounce here at the Optus Cricket Ground.”

Australia opener David Warner, who scored 164 off 211 in the first innings, echoed similar sentiments aas Wasim Akram.

The left-handed batter said that, unlike the visitors, the Aussies stick to their line and length to achieve success. The 36-year-old noted how he enticed the visitors to bowl in the areas he wants them to bowl:

“Sometimes opposition teams come to Australia and they pitch one or two up and get driven back down the ground, then they get off that length. Whereas if you look at our bowlers, they try and consistently hit that length, and they want you to (it) straight past them."

"I don’t think I scored one run down the ground today, and that’s when you know you’ve got them off their length. I just don’t think they bowled enough balls in the right area to make us play.”

“Only two blokes to have taken over 500 wickets” – Nathan Lyon on joining elite list in Australia-Pakistan Test

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, expressed his delight to potetntially join Australian legends Glenn McGrath and Shane Warner in the list of players to take 500 Test wickets.

Lyon, who needs three more wickets to achieve the feat., shared how he spent time away from cricket during his injury during Ashes 2023, which has delayed his achievement, telling Fox Sports:

“I was not a very good person to be around. I wasn’t very good at watching at home (during injury at Ashes) at all. It is always the next wicket (that is my motivation). That will always be the case."

"But you look at the greats of Australian cricket, and Warne and McGrath are the only two blokes to have taken over 500 wickets. For me to be within four (now three) of that, and to be edging my way closer to those guys, it is pretty amazing.”

Warner has scalped 708 wickets, while McGrath has claimed 563. Lyon is third with 497 wickets in 123 Tests.

Follow the AUS vs PAK 1st Test live score and updates here.