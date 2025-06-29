"That's what we used to do with Dale" - AB de Villiers' massive statement on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has expressed his surprise amid reports that Jasprit Bumrah will play only in three out of the five-match Test series in England. Calling Test cricket the ultimate form of the game, the cricketer-turned-YouTuber shared how the Proteas used to manage former World No.1 pacer Dale Steyn by resting him during less important T20I and ODI series.

De Villiers also questioned whether the surgeon has suggested Bumrah to manage his workload by playing fewer matches.

On Sunday (June 29), AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel:

“10:40 – He is probably the top bowler in the world in all formats right now. So, it’s very difficult to decide a way to rest him, but in my opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game. And this Test series probably would’ve been the one, in my opinion, to get him ready for all five Test matches. That’s what we used to do with Dale (Steyn). Rest him in lesser important T20 and ODI series and get him ready for the big Test series against Australia, England, and India away from home... New Zealand to a certain extent, depending on the rankings at that time.”

Trending

“So, I don’t know if it was mismanagement or perhaps because he recently got back from injury, sort of saw the IPL as the warmup phase. Maybe, went to the surgeon, who let him know, 'You can’t play the five Test matches.' So, I mean you got to respect that, and at the end of the day, it’s up to Team India to sort of manage him well,” he added.

The 41-year-old reiterated that Bumrah should play the remaining four Tests in England unless there’s an injury. He said in the same conversation:

“9:01 - India and England series, and that is all to do with Jasprit Bumrah. Will he be playing the 2nd Test match? How many Test matches will he be playing in this Test series? The very big Test series, and I say it like that because I don’t know if it’s a serious injury, and maybe because of the lack of workload coming into this Test series. They are scared of him getting a very bad injury and being out for a few years, or is it managing workload?”

“If it’s the latter, I don’t know if they’ve gone right about this workload management leading up to this huge five-Test match series. It doesn’t get bigger than that, guys, except for maybe the WTC final,” he added.

“Maybe it’s all part of the surprise” – AB de Villiers warns England of Team India's tactics ft. Jasprit Bumrah

AB de Villiers also warned England that Team India’s decision to make Jasprit Bumrah’s availability public might turn out to be a surprise factor. He said in the same video:

“11:33 - It’s unfortunate that with an inexperienced bowling attack that he’s not gonna play all the Test matches, so at least that’s how it seems to have been communicated in the media. Maybe it’s all part of the surprise, saying, ‘We are thinking of resting Bumrah,’ but then he ends up playing all five Test matches as a surprise. I think being 1-0 down, that’s hopefully the surprise for Team India.”

De Villiers further backed the remaining India bowlers to stand up and deliver if Bumrah isn’t available for two Tests:

“But there’s also the opportunity for Arshdeep Singh and some other bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav perhaps, to come into the side and make a difference,” he concluded.

Notably, Ben Stokes-led England won the opening Test against Shubman Gill and company by five wickets after they successfully chased down 371 in Leeds. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja failed to support Bumrah well in the series opener.

The second Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, which begins on July 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news