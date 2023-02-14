"That’s the way he plays" - Alex Carey defends Steve Smith after Allan Border's criticism

Australian keeper-batter Alex Carey defended Steve Smith's antics after former captain Allan Border called for him to play with a 'harder edge', stating that being fidgety is what keeps Smith focused.

Border observed how Smith kept giving left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja a thumbs-up every time the ball beat his bat's outside edge during the first Test in Nagpur. The 67-year-old slammed such gestures, labeling them 'ridiculous'.

Speaking ahead of the second Test, Carey stated that Smith does it in all situations as it helps him focus well. The South Australian acknowledged that Smith is mates with plenty of Indian players as well.

As quoted by Fox Sports, he said:

"Border played many games of cricket over here and he’s a fantastic leader for Australia. I guess among the group, guys do it differently. We come up against these players a lot. He’s mates with a lot of them. And that’s the way he plays. He does it in all situations. He plays around with his hands and does all that stuff. And I think that’s probably what gets him pretty focused."

Australia have a selection conundrum ahead of the second Test, with Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc also in the frame to return. The tourists faced a humiliating innings defeat in Nagpur within three days.

"I think we‘re a really strong Test team" - Alex Carey

Alex Carey. (Image Credits: Getty)

Carey said Australia are optimistic about leveling the four-match series despite a deflating loss. He added:

"It is the first Test of four and we‘re still very positive amongst ourselves that we’ll be able to bounce back in Delhi and get this series back on level and continue to believe in what we’ve done over the past 12 to 18 months.

"I think we‘re a really strong Test team. We’ve got all bases covered. Unfortunately it didn’t go to plan this first Test, but we’re definitely reinforcing the messages we’ve had leading into the tour."

A draw or win in the second Test will seal Australia's spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes