"That wasn't the Shubman Gill that batted at Headingley and Edgbaston" - Former captain's blunt criticism amid ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan felt that Team India skipper Shubman Gill looked shaky across both innings of the third Test against England at Lord's. The ace batter scored 16 and 6 in the first and second innings of the Test, respectively, following a stupendous start to the series in the first couple of matches.

Gill came into his first international outing at Lord's on the back of two centuries, and a mighty double hundred. The leading run-scorer of the series was undone by an incoming delivery from Chris Woakes in the first innings, with the wicket-keeper right up the stumps.

In the second innings, he had to walk out to bat after Karun Nair's dismissal late on Day 4, in a bid to take India to safety in the run chase. However, the Indian skipper looked shaky against Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes' relentless incoming deliveries. He was initially adjudged out for 2 runs after Paul Reiffel adjudged him out for a caught behind appeal. However, after a confident review, the ultra edge showed no spike, forcing the umpire to reverse his decision.

Soon after, he struck his first boundary after Carse dished out a full toss, but was dismissed right after as he was struck right in front against yet another incoming delivery. The skipper opted for a review, but the on-field decision was not overturned as ball tracking showed three reds.

Michael Vaughan opined that Gill was feeling the pressure of the occasion, and succumbed to it.

"Brydon Carse bowled a fantastic spell. That wasn't the Shubman Gill that batted at Headingley and Edgbaston. I think there must be two of them, because for the first time in the series, he played and missed at four deliveries out of nine deliveries. He looked not the calm Gill that I have seen throughout the Test match series so far, and that is just the pressure of this Test match," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Gill's dismissal reduced India to 53-3 after 15 overs of the run chase, cornering the team into a nervy position. Night watchman Akash Deep was sent out next, and Ben Stokes castled him to bring the day's play to a close at 58-4.

"I think Jaiswal came in with that mindset" - Dinesh Karthik breaks down Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal in the Shubman Gill-led side's collapse on Day 4

Much like in the first innings, Team India endured a shaky start as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed off Jofra Archer's first over yet again. The left-handed opener played a questionable, full-blooded pull shot against a short and wide delivery.

The shot was certainly not on as India looked for a stable start in the run chase, only for Jamie Smith to comfortably claim the high catch. Jaiswal had to depart for a seven-ball duck, which follows his 8-ball-13 from the first innings.

Dinesh Karthik remarked that Jaiswal had come out with the intention of taking down Jofra Archer after his tame dismissal earlier in the contest.

"You've gotten out to an absolute jaffa to a bowler and you have thought about it a lot, and you have said, 'Okay, I'm going to take him on, if his gives it short, I am going to pull it, and play that statement shot'. I think Jaiswal came in with that mindset, because a calm Yashasvi or the Yashasvi that played in Edgbaston or Leeds would have said he would have just gone bang cut, because it was a cut ball, at best. I think his ego was probably hurt a little with the way he got out (in the first innings)," Dinesh Karthik explained.

This marks the first time in eight Tests that Jaiswal has not scored a fifty against England across either innings. He had begun the tour on a solid note with a hundred at Headingley, and a well-made 87 at Edgbaston. However, he has not been at his best when it comes to the second innings in the series, scoring only 32 runs in three outings so far.

