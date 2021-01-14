“That was utter garbage" – Michael Vaughan slams Sri Lanka's batting performance

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has hit out at the batting performance of Sri Lanka in the first Test against England. Sri Lanka were skittled out for a paltry 135 in the first innings and Vaughan termed it "utter garbage".

After winning the toss and batting first, Sri Lanka were pushed on the backfoot straightaway after losing the top three batsmen for just 25 runs. Veterans Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews tried to rebuild the innings, but both of them fell in the space of three balls with the score on 81.

Once the top half of the batting line-up walked back to the hut, the tail folded quickly and the home side got dismissed for 135 in 46.1 overs.

Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to call the Sri Lankan innings the "worst possible advertisement" for Test cricket.

“Those 46.1 overs have been the worst possible advertisement for Test Cricket ... it’s supposed to be the pinnacle ... that was utter garbage Sri Lanka ... #SLvENG ... anyway time for a brew #OnOn”

The shot selection by the Sri Lankan batsmen has been criticized widely. Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga were dismissed while attempting reverse sweep. Niroshan Dickwella lobbed a long hop to backward point.

Sri Lanka made the lowest first innings score at Galle

Sri Lanka’s innings of 135 against England is the lowest first innings total ever at the Galle International Stadium. This innings eclipsed the 181 made by the hosts against Pakistan in 2000.

The Sri Lankan side finds itself in a spot of bother after this horror show. The Islanders had the opportunity to utilize the pitch in its best condition on Day 1.

With the track expected to deteriorate and assist spinners as the Test progresses, it will be hard for the side to come back into the game.