“That is way too far” - Former India cricketer’s massive statement on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s future after 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has provided his verdict on Rohit Sharma's possibility of playing in the 2027 50-overs World Cup. Although the retired cricketer feels a lot will depend upon Rohit's fitness and hunger, he reckons the next ODI World Cup might be too far.

The 37-year-old opening batter added another ICC title under his belt when he guided the Men in Blue to Champions Trophy 2025 victory, months after ushering them to T20 World Cup glory in the West Indies. Although rumours swirled around the star cricketer's retirement after Champions Trophy final, the veteran had put them to rest after the victory over New Zealand in which he smashed 76 to earn the Player of the Match award.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo, Harbhajan said the case of hunger and fitness remains the same for both Kohli and Rohit if they wish to play in the 2027 World Cup.

"I feel that if anything is left for him to achieve is the 50-over World Cup. He would probably want to win but there is still two and a half years for that. That is way too far, he will have to see where his fitness is going, where his hunger is going. If he's still got it, he will have to work hard for it and if he works hard, he will play. So, is the case with Virat Kohli."

The Nagpur-born cricketer had come closer to lifting the World Cup in 2023 as hosts India ran through oppositions to reach the final. However, Australia toppled the mighty Indian team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the final to win the trophy.

What Rohit Sharma said about playing in 2027 World Cup?

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rohit, meanwhile, addressed his chances of playing in the next 50-overs World Cup, saying that he is enjoyin his game for now but suggested it's hard to say about the next few years. He said, as quoted by ICC:

"It is very hard to say that right now. But I am keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I am playing. Right now, I am playing really, really well, and I am enjoying everything I'm doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I cannot really say 2027, because it is too far, but I am keeping all my options."

The right-hander will be in action in IPL 2025 for the Mumbai Indians.

