Australian captain Pat Cummins called for his side to be more proactive and show more bravado after a heavy defeat in the first Test against India in Nagpur. However, he asserted that the tourists are not panicking as the batters only need a change in approach heading into the next Test.

Australia's batting unit failed miserably in both innings in Nagpur as they managed only 177 and 91 to crumble to a loss by an innings and 132 runs. The tourists had no answer for India's spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as the duo claimed 15 of Australia's 20 wickets in the match.

Speaking after a crushing defeat, Cummins credited India's bowlers and felt Australia must come up with better methods to deal with the hosts. The right-arm speedster revealed that the conversation will be about how they can be more proactive in the next Test in Delhi. As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said

"A lot of it was good bowling, two masters of their craft, fresh legs, they bowled really well. In saying that I don't think much is going to change the next couple of games. That's what we're going to come against so we have to find better methods."

He added:

"You saw Smithy and Alex Carey at times put the pressure back on the bowlers. I think it takes a bit of bravery, it's easier said than done. Again, that will be the conversation this week. If we get the same conditions, same bowlers, what are we going to do differently? I think at times probably being more proactive."

Australia had two significant partnerships in the first innings. The first was 82 runs between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne and the second was 53 runs between Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb. However, it didn't amount to a massive first-innings total as the visitors were bundled over for 177 runs.

"I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Cummins stated that they've had a brilliant run in the last 12 months and denied the need for a complete overhaul, contrary to some experts' opinions. He said:

"I think sometimes it's almost easier to put behind you those kind of losses. You are looking at small margins, you have to have a hard look at your game and the big strides you need to change to give yourself the best chance next week."

He added:

"We’ve had a really good run the last 12 months. There hasn’t been many losses in that change room. I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel, it’s just tweaking different approaches to how we play and maybe particular methods."

Australia need a quick turnaround if they are to retain any hopes of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

