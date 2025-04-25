"That will depend on how the first two or three Tests go" - Isa Guha's big statement on Jasprit Bumrah's workload ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former England pacer Isa Guha believes the series scoreline will dictate how India manage ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the upcoming tour of England. India and England will battle over five Tests, starting with the opener in Leeds on June 20.

Meanwhile, Bumrah has just returned from a back injury he sustained in the final Test of India's tour of Australia at the end of last year. The 31-year-old missed most of the Sydney Test and the subsequent white-ball series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In a recent media interaction, Isa Guha spoke about Bumrah's workload management strategy for the upcoming England tour, saying:

"They are going to have to manage him probably. And that will depend on how the first two or three Tests go and how the other bowlers are performing. The key is other bowlers stepping up to take the pressure off him. He is a quality player, so I am sure he will find a way to be able to impact games because he is an impact player."

She added:

"From a bowling perspective, they are led by one man so Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness is going to be key. It’s important that the bowling group is able to perform together. Mohammed Siraj is going to be really important on English wickets, especially the length he bowls and Shami’s fitness is vitally important. I think they can absolutely compete and it is going to be a fun series to watch."

Bumrah boasts an incredible Test record with 205 wickets in 45 games at an average of 19.40, including 13 five-wicket hauls. He has also enjoyed much success in the red-ball format in England, with 37 scalps in nine matches at an average of 26.27.

"They will be disappointed with how things went in Australia" - Isa Guha on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test future

The legendary batting duo failed to live up to their billing in Australia [Credit: Getty]

Isa Guha backed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to regain their red-ball form in the upcoming England tour. Both batters endured a dismal Test series in Australia, where India lost 1-3 at the start of the year.

Kohli scored only 190 runs across the five Tests at an average of 23.75, while Rohit fared worse with 31 runs at an average of 6.70 in three Tests.

"Of course, they can (coming back to form). Experience helps a lot in English conditions. They will be disappointed with how things went in Australia. Because they had moments where they could have won, and that would have hurt. It is an opportunity for Indian cricket (England tour) to show the depth and the quality they have. No better place to do it than England," said Isa Guha (via aforementioned source).

She continued:

"They are looking at their identity as a batting group and how they want to play. Obviously, in different conditions, you have to play in different ways. The experienced players will understand how to tackle that. The younger players will have to understand and adapt. But you don’t want to take away their freedom either, so it is trying to get that balance right."

India has lost the last two Test series in Australia and against New Zealand at home. It led to them missing out on the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification.

