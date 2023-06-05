"The 2 new-ball bowlers" - Aaron Finch on biggest threats to Australian batters in WTC final

Aaron Finch has picked India's new-ball bowlers as the biggest threats to the Australian batting lineup in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins-led sides will lock horns in the title decider at The Oval in London from Wednesday, June 7. While Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj are likely to lead the Indian seam attack, either Umesh Yadav or Shardul Thakur - or both - could be a part of the bowling lineup.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Finch was asked who from India's perspective can put pressure on Australia's deep batting lineup, to which he responded:

"The two new-ball bowlers. They have both been in wonderful form for a couple of years. Mohammed Siraj - the fact that he presents such a good seam, gets good players out on flat wickets as well."

The former Australian limited-overs skipper pointed out that Siraj brings a never-say-die attitude to the table:

"So he (Siraj) is a bowler that you want when the going gets tough. You know his attitude, he is always in the contest, and Shami, he is unbelievable."

Siraj has picked up 47 wickets at a decent average of 31.29 in the 18 Tests he has played. He has accounted for 14 dismissals at a similar average of 32.64 in six Tests against the Aussies.

"The ball doesn't wobble down the wicket" - Aaron Finch on Mohammad Shami's strength as a seamer

Mohammad Shami averages a below-par 40.52 with the ball in 13 Tests on English soil.

Aaron Finch was particularly in awe of Mohammad Shami for his immaculate seam presentation, saying:

"The fact that the first time that he (Shami) started to bowl with that bolt-upright seam, I think it was 2018 in Australia and we couldn't believe that the ball doesn't wobble down the wicket, that is every single ball comes straight down."

Finch reckons a couple of early strikes by the Indian seamers could define the course of the game, elaborating:

"So he presents the seam and gets movement every time if there is something on offer. If they can knock over (David) Warner and (Usman) Khawaja early, and get into Marnus (Labuschagne) and Steve Smith with the new ball, that's where the game could be decided."

Shami has snared 225 wickets at an impressive average of 27.48 in 63 Tests. The experienced seamer has scalped 40 wickets at a slightly higher average of 31.27 in the 11 Tests he has played against Australia.

