“The 22-year-old Shami bhai is bowling again” - Indian pacer’s massive statement on Mohammad Shami after IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed any concerns about Mohammed Shami's fitness after the veteran missed out on the playing XI in the first T20I against England in Kolkata. Having missed over a year of action for India due to an ankle injury, Shami's return was highly anticipated.

However, to everyone's surprise, the veteran pacer was not part of India's playing XI in the series opener, raising questions about his fitness. Yet, India going in with only the lone specialist pacer in Arshdeep and three spinners suggested that the move may have been tactical.

Talking to Jio Cinema post-match, Arshdeep comforted Indian fans by pointing to how Shami has been bowling at his best in the nets.

"Just wait for a few more days, and you'll get to see that bowling, and you’ll enjoy it a lot. The way the ball is coming out of his hand makes it look like the 22-year-old Shami Bhai is bowling again," he said [quoted by India Today].

Arshdeep added:

"Just yesterday, I was talking about the same thing with Shami Bhai because when he was bowling, the way the ball was coming out of his hand was absolutely amazing. With every delivery, you would say, 'Wow, how can such an incredible ball come out of someone's hand like this!'

Shami's last outing for India came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, following which he had undergone ankle surgery. The 34-year-old has been picked in the Indian squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting on February 19.

Team India dominate England despite Shami's absence in the opening T20I

Indian bowlers were at their best from the get-go at the Eden Gardens [Credit: Getty]

Team India had no trouble continuing their red-hot streak in T20Is despite Mohammed Shami's absence in the series opener against England. After winning the toss and bowling first, the hosts were on target from the get-go.

They reduced England to 17/2 inside the powerplay and never looked back, dismissing the visitors for a paltry 132 in 20 overs. While Arshdeep set the tone with two early wickets, the Indian spinners combined for 5/67 in 12 overs between them to stifle the attacking English batters.

The Men in Blue then coasted in the run-chase, achieving the target in a mere 12.5 overs with the loss of only three wickets. Opener Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a blistering 79 off 34 deliveries as India took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The second T20I will be played in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.

