"The 40 or 50-run contributions there are much more important" - When Gautam Gambhir hailed Ravindra Jadeja's away knocks after latter's 175* at home

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was never one to read too much into quantitative numbers of batters or bowlers. Hence, when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recorded his highest Test score of 175* in the opening game of the home series against Sri Lanka in 2022, Gambhir wasn't all that impressed by it.

Ad

Instead, he chose to focus on the smaller yet more valuable contributions in places like England and Australia.

Talking about Jadeja's 175 on Star Sports, Gambhir said (via News18):

“I feel the innings Ravindra Jadeja played in Australia or the knocks he has played outside India, he will get more confidence from that. Stats can be very misleading."

He added:

"There was a time after the century where he was just milking – Dhananjaya de Silva, (Charith) Asalanka and (Lasith) Embuldeniya were bowling but if you talk about Australia or England, the 40 or 50-run contributions there are probably much more important than this innings."

Ad

Trending

Jadeja became only the sixth player then to score a 150 and pick up five wickets in a Test match. The left-arm spinner finished with nine wickets in the contest as India won by an innings and 222 runs to take a 1-0 series lead.

Ravindra Jadeja's fighting 61* went in vain in India's recent defeat at Lord's

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja did head coach Gautam Gambhir proud with a defiant 61* off 181 deliveries in India's most recent Test at Lord's. With the five-match series tied at 1-1, the visitors were set a target of 193 for victory in the third Test at the home of cricket.

The top order folded under pressure, leaving Jadeja a stiff task at hand as he walked in to bat at 71/5 on the final day. Yet, the 36-year-old all-rounder showed no signs of wilting under pressure, showcasing his fighting qualities to take India within inches of a famous win.

Unfortunately, the side fell 23 runs short of the target as Mohammed Siraj was the last batter out, leaving Jadeja stranded at the other end. The veteran left-hander has been in red-hot form in the ongoing England series, with the second innings 61* at Lord's being his fourth consecutive half-century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news