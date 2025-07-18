"The 40 or 50-run contributions there are much more important" - When Gautam Gambhir hailed Ravindra Jadeja's away knocks after latter's 175* at home

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was never one to read too much into quantitative numbers of batters or bowlers. Hence, when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recorded his highest Test score of 175* in the opening game of the home series against Sri Lanka in 2022, Gambhir wasn't all that impressed by it.
Instead, he chose to focus on the smaller yet more valuable contributions in places like England and Australia.
Talking about Jadeja's 175 on Star Sports, Gambhir said (via News18):
“I feel the innings Ravindra Jadeja played in Australia or the knocks he has played outside India, he will get more confidence from that. Stats can be very misleading."
He added:
"There was a time after the century where he was just milking – Dhananjaya de Silva, (Charith) Asalanka and (Lasith) Embuldeniya were bowling but if you talk about Australia or England, the 40 or 50-run contributions there are probably much more important than this innings."
Jadeja became only the sixth player then to score a 150 and pick up five wickets in a Test match. The left-arm spinner finished with nine wickets in the contest as India won by an innings and 222 runs to take a 1-0 series lead.
Ravindra Jadeja's fighting 61* went in vain in India's recent defeat at Lord's
Ravindra Jadeja did head coach Gautam Gambhir proud with a defiant 61* off 181 deliveries in India's most recent Test at Lord's. With the five-match series tied at 1-1, the visitors were set a target of 193 for victory in the third Test at the home of cricket.
The top order folded under pressure, leaving Jadeja a stiff task at hand as he walked in to bat at 71/5 on the final day. Yet, the 36-year-old all-rounder showed no signs of wilting under pressure, showcasing his fighting qualities to take India within inches of a famous win.
Unfortunately, the side fell 23 runs short of the target as Mohammed Siraj was the last batter out, leaving Jadeja stranded at the other end. The veteran left-hander has been in red-hot form in the ongoing England series, with the second innings 61* at Lord's being his fourth consecutive half-century.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news