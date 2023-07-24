"The accidental captain of Team India"- Top 10 funny Rohit Sharma memes from day 4 of 2nd Test vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma hit a magnificent 35-ball half-century on day 4 of the second Test against West Indies to help his side accumulate quick runs in the second innings. It was after Mohammed Siraj's five-wicket haul skittled out West Indies for 255 inside the first hour of the day after they resumed with an overnight score of 229/5.

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a blazing start, which was the need of the hour for a quick declaration. Rohit looked in imperious touch as he smashed three sixes and five fours en route to 57 (44) before perishing in the 12th over. Shubman Gill (29*) and Ishan Kishan (52*) eventually took India to 181/2 before Rohit declared the innings.

Fans took to Instagram and Twitter to share memes about Rohit Sharma after his performance in the second innings. They also caught a glimpse of an amusing video of Rohit looking out of a window in the dressing room on day 4 and used it to compile hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

"They wanted to get runs and get runs real fast"- Dinesh Karthik on the batting approach of Rohit Sharma and co in the 2nd innings

Dinesh Karthik opined that India played an aggressive brand of cricket in both batting and bowling departments on day 4, looking for a result. Speaking on Cricbuzz after stumps on Sunday, Karthik reviewed the play saying:

"Team India were like Ayrton Senna in a Formula 1 car on a rain-marred day. They were brilliant. They started things with the ball where the fast bowlers came in and mopped up the tail. They were 229/5 yesterday, and they got them all out for 255.

Karthik heaped praise on India's batting intent in the second innings and felt that it was entertaining to watch. He continued:

"India came with a purpose, with an aim. They wanted to get runs and get runs real fast, and that's what they did. What was great to watch was what India did with the bat after that. Three young guns and one Mr Rohit Sharma, all four of them batted at a clip of more than 7 runs an over. They got 181 in just about 24 overs, declared, and gave West Indies a target of 365.

West Indies need 289 runs to win on the final day with eight wickets left in the bag. India currently lead the two match series 1-0.