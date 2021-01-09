"The attitude in the field was fantastic" - Pat Cummins on Australia's fielding

After Australis's terrific display on Day 3 of the third Test at the SCG, spearhead Pat Cummins lauded the team's effort in the field. Australia was exceptional as they produced three run-outs in India's first innings, eventually sending them all back to the pavilion for 244 - a rather low score on the Sydney track.

"It doesn't happen very often. I thought both Josh's and Marnus' direct hit run-outs, especially getting a top-order batter like Vihari, came seemingly out of nowhere," said Pat Cummins.

"The fielding at the MCG was spoken about a lot. And, in between the Tests, we did quite a lot of work. Not only the run-outs, I thought the attitude in the field was fantastic, it was a really good team effort today," the pacer added.

Pat Cummins's views on his own performance

Talking about his own performance with the ball, Pat Cummins said it was right up there among his best efforts.

"I'd say it's right up there. The rhythm feels really good. I would say I have got pretty good control on not only where the ball is landing but I guess the seam movement as well. Hopefully, it continues," said Pat Cummins.

The top-ranked Test bowler in the world said that he felt fresh even after playing 3 Test matches back-to-back. Cummins also said that not playing Tests since last summer had helped him a lot.

"No doubt having come into this series quite fresh as well, not having played Tests since the end of last summer, that's a massive help and even three-Test legs still feel really fresh, so don't discount that either," noted Cummins.

Upon being asked whether the absence of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will give Australia a mental edge going forward, Cummins said:

"We will wait and see, who knows. I don't know whether Jadeja is going to come out and bowl, Rishabh is being replaced straight away with Saha, so we will see."