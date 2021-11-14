"Australia's approach has always been to win at all costs" - Sunil Gavaskar reacts to David Warner's six on double-bounce ball ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 Final 

India's batting Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Australia will do everything in their hands to clinch the all-important T20 World Cup 2021 Final. On the other hand, New Zealand will want to emerge victorious by playing in the right spirit, according to Gavaskar.

In his column for The Telegraph, Gavaskar noted how Daryl Mitchell denied his partner an easy single after he unintentionally collided with England's Adil Rashid during their semi-finals clash. He pointed out that a dot ball carries significant weightage, especially in the shortest format of the game.

The Kiwi batters still chose not to run after the incident, and that too at such a critical juncture in the knockout fixture. He stated how Mitchell's gesture was lauded by fans across the globe as he maintained the spirit of the game in such a high-pressure situation. He wrote:

"In T20 cricket, every dot ball is priceless and at that stage of the match, New Zealand could ill afford another score-less ball. Yet Mitchell kept the spirit of cricket in mind and won the hearts of every cricket lover by refusing to take the run."

In the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan, David Warner capitalized on a double-bounce ball against Mohammad Hafeez and slammed a six. Comparing the two incidents, Gavaskar stated that both sides acted differently when they got such opportunities to sneak in some additional runs.

According to Gavaskar, the Australian side have often played with an approach that involves winning at all costs. He believes that the Blackcaps have a contrasting way of playing and they are not likely to resort to such ways.

"The Aussies' approach has always been to win at all costs, while the Kiwis will not consider that as the way they want to play. New Zealand will once again will the ICC Spirit of Cricket award once again, but the cricket world, apart from the Australians, would want to see Kane Williamson lift New Zealand's second ICC trophy his year."

Australia and New Zealand aim for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy

The Trans-Tasman rivals will lock horns in the highly-anticipated summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2021. The encounter will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, November 14.

Both sides have showcased stellar form in the league stage of the multi-nation tournament. Australia ended Pakistan's dream run by securing a momentous win against them in their semi-final. New Zealand defeated pre-tournament favorites England to book a final berth.

