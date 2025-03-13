"The Australian fans will probably say no" - Mitchell Starc's huge statement on Team India after 2025 Champions Trophy win

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc feels that it is too early to brand the current Team India setup as the greatest ODI team of all time. The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, have been unstoppable in the 50-over format of late, making it to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and recently going on to win the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Team India boasts a well-rounded side, equipped with batters, all-rounders, and specialist bowlers all at the peak of their prowess. They currently have four batters among the top 10 ranked batters in the format. A formidable spin bowling department is topped off with bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best pacer of the generation.

Apart from balance and depth, the team is versatile and crafty enough to adapt to different conditions and situations as well. Furthermore, they also have possibly the best bench strength in the world by a mile.

On asked whether the current Indian team is the best that the ODI format has ever seen, Starc pointed out that India are yet to win the ODI World Cup while giving a decent shout to the formidable Australian team of the past led by Ricky Ponting.

"Not surprised that India won. I'll be honest here, I did not watch a single ball. I'm not sure I watched much of the Champions Trophy at all. Just bits and pieces of the Aussie games. I played with Chakaravarthy with KKR last season, he is a huge talent, an interesting bowler. Now whether they are the best white-ball team ever? The Indian fans will say yes, the Australian fans will probably say no," Starc said on Fanatics TV.

The Australian team in question were also packed with legendary players, starting with Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden up top. The side were spoilt for options in the middle order and had an equally brilliant pace bowling attack which included stars like Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee.

"I'm not sure it is an advantage per se" - Mitchell Starc on IPL potentially aiding India's white-ball aspirations

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has often been credited for India's resurgence in white-ball cricket, as it has emerged to be a platform for players to flourish, and for the selectors to unearth talent.

Starc, however, feels that it is not an outright advantage since all the players avail the opportunity to play franchise cricket round the year. Since no one is short of exposure, there is no question of it being a lopsided factor.

"I'm not sure it is an advantage per se because as cricketers we have got all the opportunities to play all franchises in the world, but the Indian guys can only play in the IPL. So, I don't think you can sit on that because you have got guys who play across five to six different franchise leagues a year So, even they are getting the exposure to white-ball cricket," Starc added.

According to the current guidelines, only players retired from Indian cricket have permission to participate in overseas franchise leagues.

