“Just the beginning, many more to come” - Indian cricket fraternity hails Mirabai Chanu for Silver medal at Olympics 2020

The Indian cricket fraternity hailed weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Mirabai won the silver medal in the Women's 49kg category while China's Hou Zhihui won the gold medal.

As soon as the news of India winning their first medal in Tokyo was confirmed, Indian cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate Mirabai on the fantastic achievement. From Virender Sehwag to Venkatesh Prasad, everyone hailed the Indian weightlifter.

Here are some Twitter reactions from the Indian cricket fraternity following Mirabai Chanu’s memorable feat.

𝗠𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗨!🥈👏🏻 🏋🏻‍♀️



Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting.



The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous.



You have made 🇮🇳 very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu 👏 Our country's first medal at the #TokyoOlympics 😊 Take a bow 🇮🇳👏

Ghazab.

Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari.#MirabaiChanu , remember the name.

Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu , and winning us a Silver at the Olympics. Many more to come. #Tokyo2020

Congratulations #MirabaiChanu on making us proud and bringing us glory.

Our first medal at the #TokyoOlympics2020 , a 🥈 in the Women's 49kg weightlifting . Super Proud

Off the mark at #TokyoOlympics2021 congratulations #MirabaiChanu claiming silver in #Weightlifting an inspiration for the nation already, just the beginning, many more to come 🙌🏼💪🏼 go #TeamIndia — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 24, 2021

On #gurupoornima

What a gurudakshina by #MirabaiChanu

Only the second Indian woman to win an Olympic silver. Congratulations and so proud of you.#Cheers4India

Mirabai Chanu becomes second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg - 87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk - to secure India’s first Olympic medal in Tokyo. With her second-placed finish, she became only the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari, who bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games.

China's Zhihui Hou finished ahead of Mirabai in the Women's 49kg category and bagged the gold. She lifted a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record. Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

Mirabai Chanu completed her lift of 84 kg in the first attempt in snatch and then finished the 87kg weightlift as well. But the Manipur-born weightlifter could not complete the 89kg lift in her final attempt.

In snatch, Zhihui Hou created a new Olympic Record with her 92kg attempt. She improved on it and lifted 94kg lift in the last attempt.

In clean and jerk, Mirabai Chanu displayed great composure and skill. She completed her first attempt of 110kg without much trouble and then went on to lift 115kg as India erupted with joy.

