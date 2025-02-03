"The best T20 innings I’ve watched" - Team India star lauds Abhishek Sharma’s knock in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Senior India batter KL Rahul has lavished praise on opener Abhishek Sharma, who stole the show with his batting exploits in the fifth and final T20I against England in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The southpaw scored 135 runs off just 54 deliveries, hitting seven fours and 13 sixes.

Abhishek notched up his second T20I century. He crossed the 100-run mark in just 37 balls, hitting the second-fastest T20I ton by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma (35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017).

Rahul took to his Instagram story to claim that the left-handed batter's knock was the best T20I innings he had ever seen. The 32-year-old wrote:

"The best T20 innings I've watched. Unreal hitting."

After being asked to bat first in the fifth T20I, India registered 247/9, the second-highest T20I score against England. Abhishek Sharma was the top performer with the bat for the hosts.

The all-rounder also picked up two wickets in the run chase, dismissing Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton. England were bundled out for just 97, suffering a 150-run defeat. India completed a stunning 4-1 series victory over the Jos Buttler and company.

"That’s where I want to see you" - Yuvraj Singh on Abhishek Sharma's sensational knock in IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Former India all-rounder and Abhishek Sharma's mentor Yuvraj Singh expressed his joy over the youngster's fantastic performance in the final T20I of the five-match series between India and England.

Taking to the microblogging platform X, Yuvraj remarked that he was proud of Abhishek.

"Well played @IamAbhisharma4! That’s where I want to see you! Proud of you," he wrote.

With 279 runs in five innings, Abhishek finished as the leading run-getter of the series. His runs came at a brilliant strike rate of 219.69. He made his T20I debut last year against Zimbabwe. The swashbuckling batter has scored 535 runs across 15 innings, including two centuries and as many fifties.

