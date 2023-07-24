Former Australian new-ball bowler Glenn McGrath has questioned England's tactics that robbed them of a win in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. McGrath felt it was a blunder by England to keep batting after lunch on Day 3 even as they were ahead by 189 runs.

With rain predicted for the next two days, the hosts refused to declare and give themselves the chance to bowl Australia out. However, they kept batting and eventually got bowled out for 592, with Jonny Bairstow stranded on 99.

England Cricket @englandcricket "It's a tough pill to swallow... I thought we were completely and utterly dominant."



🎙️ @BenStokes38



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/urOfA2KOJ5 "It's a tough pill to swallow... I thought we were completely and utterly dominant."🎙️ @BenStokes38

In his column for BBC, the 53-year-old stated:

"England have the attributes to become a great team but the best teams embrace the pressure. They should have declared at lunch and backed themselves to bowl Australia out."

McGrath also believes that England lost sight of the Ashes by concentrating too much on reinvigorating Test cricket. He wrote:

"England can say they were unlucky but it rained as much as was forecast. Afterwards Stokes talked about the bigger picture, his desire to reenergize the longest format, and that is important. But it is worrying me England might be using that as a tactic to deflect - that they are doing everything they can to take all of the pressure off themselves."

England's declaration at 393-8 on Day 1 at Edgbaston despite Joe Root going strong triggered backlash as they eventually lost the game. When Ben Stokes was asked whether he regrets it, the all-rounder denied any such notion.

"This Test will be remembered for Zak Crawley's brilliant 189" - Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath. (Image Credits: Getty)

McGrath also went on to praise Zak Crawley for making Pat Cummins appear clueless with his flawless stroke-making. On this, he wrote:

"Still, there is much to admire about England and this Test will be remembered for Zak Crawley's brilliant 189. I have always been a big fan of Crawley and, on the best batting surface of the series, he gave Pat Cummins his most difficult day as Australia captain."

Crawley, who smashed a 93-ball 100 at Old Trafford, earned the Player of the Match award.