"The best thing is that it came at the Wankhede when Sachin Tendulkar was also there" - Harbhajan Singh lauds Virat Kohli for scoring 50th ODI century

Harbhajan Singh has lauded Virat Kohli for breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record by scoring his 50th ODI century in India's 2023 World Cup semifinal win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Kohli scored a responsible 117 off 113 deliveries as the Men in Blue set the Kiwis a 398-run target at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The two-time champions then bowled out Kane Williamson and company for 327 to register a 70-run win and book their spot in the final.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about Kohli reaching the 50-century mark in ODI cricket, to which he responded:

"It won't be enough no matter how much you praise him. The best thing is that it came at the Wankhede when Sachin Tendulkar was also there. It is a historic ground. We won the World Cup here and now this 50th century has come here. We have seen history being created with our own eyes."

The former India spinner highlighted that the modern batting great made Sachin Tendulkar's prophecy come true. He elaborated:

"It looks like a dream, which everyone sees, but very few are able to fulfill it. Virat Kohli breaking the great Sachin Tendulkar's record is a massive thing. Great Sachin Tendulkar said once in (Mukesh) Ambani Sir's home, that if someone breaks his record, it would be either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli."

Kohli equaled Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries with his unbeaten 101 in India's league game against South Africa. The Indian batting mainstay has breached the 50-run mark in eight of his 10 innings in the ongoing World Cup, which is a record for a single edition of the tournament.

"The burden of scoring 50 hundreds is now gone" - Harbhajan Singh expects Virat Kohli to achieve greater heights

Virat Kohli struck nine fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Harbhajan Singh pointed out that Virat Kohli is now relieved of the anticipated milestone's pressure. He stated:

"So Virat has gone ahead of paaji (Tendulkar) today by scoring 50 centuries. However, he still has the same respect for him. He bowed down in front of him. The celebration showed the happiness. The burden of scoring 50 hundreds is now gone."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the former India skipper will break a plethora of other records. He said:

"The journey will not stop here, Virat will play for long and keep creating records. The fact that he achieved it in so few innings in itself shows this player's greatness."

Kohli, with 711 runs, also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup. He will hope to play a substantial knock in the final and help India win their third ODI World Cup title.

