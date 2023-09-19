"The best thing about him is that he is very secure" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rohit Sharma

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has reserved high praise for Team India captain Rohit Sharma's leadership style. He pointed out that the skipper makes people around him very comfortable.

Manjrekar noted that Sharma is very secure, which is one of his best qualities. The cricketer-turned-commentator made these remarks while speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar on the latter's YouTube channel.

He said:

"Players feel comfortable around Rohit Sharma. Yes, they would respect him as a captain and a player, but it might not be very formal. The best thing about Rohit Sharma is that he is very secure. You never feel like he is trying to project an image of himself. Very few public figures are secure, and Rohit is one of them."

Rohit Sharma and Co. impressed many with their performances at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. India secured a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the final to win the continental tournament.

"The environment within the Indian team has changed" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Speaking in the video, Sanjay Manjrekar further stated that the environment within the Indian dressing room is very positive as the players enjoy each other's success.

He noted that this wasn't the case during his playing days, given that most cricketers were just bothered about saving their place. Manjrekar added:

"The environment within the Indian team has changed. There is a positive culture now. We saw how KL Rahul reacted when Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket after his suggestion. Similarly, when Axar Patel was batting, everyone was very happy to see him do well. There is professional respect among each other.

"There is a kind of understanding. This is very important because when we played, there wasn't such an environment, and everyone played for their survival. From the visuals that I have seen, it seems as if these players genuinely enjoy each other's success. There is mutual respect, as they have all been through the same things."

India will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia. The opening contest will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on September 22.