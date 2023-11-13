"The big hurdle is the semi-final" - Dinesh Karthik feels India will win the 2023 World Cup is they reach the final

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that if India beat New Zealand in the upcoming 2023 World Cup semi-final, they will surely win the coveted ICC silverware.
Karthik opined that irrespective of who the opposition is, Rohit Sharma and company will emerge victorious in the summit clash.
During a discussion on Cricbuzz, the cricketer-commentator said (3:15):
"If India win against New Zealand, whether it is Australia or South Africa, I can promise you India will win this World Cup. The big hurdle is the semi-final."
India go into the semi-final as the only unbeaten team in the ongoing showpiece event. With nine wins from as many outings, they finished as the table-toppers in the league stage.
"India should bat first and put up a big total" - Dinesh Karthik on 2023 World Cup semi-final
Speaking in the same video, Dinesh Karthik also claimed that the Men in Blue should bat first if they win the toss in the semi-final against New Zealand.
He pointed out that India have a potent bowling attack that can defend a target in the crucial knockout fixture. Karthik added:
"It is a massive game. Big games in Bombay, I feel Team India should bat first and put up a big total. I am sure they will defend it because their bowling has been the best in the tournament by far, without a doubt."
India and New Zealand will lock horns in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. India secured a four-wicket win when the two sides met in the league stage.
The Blackcaps were bundled out for 273, courtesy of Mohammed Shami's stunning five-wicket haul. Virat Kohli starred with the bat in the run chase, scoring 94 runs as the side went past the target in 48 overs.
Check out India Squad for World Cup 2023 & South Africa Squad for World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest News.