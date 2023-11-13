"The big hurdle is the semi-final" - Dinesh Karthik feels India will win the 2023 World Cup is they reach the final

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that if India beat New Zealand in the upcoming 2023 World Cup semi-final, they will surely win the coveted ICC silverware.

Karthik opined that irrespective of who the opposition is, Rohit Sharma and company will emerge victorious in the summit clash.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, the cricketer-commentator said (3:15):

"If India win against New Zealand, whether it is Australia or South Africa, I can promise you India will win this World Cup. The big hurdle is the semi-final."

India go into the semi-final as the only unbeaten team in the ongoing showpiece event. With nine wins from as many outings, they finished as the table-toppers in the league stage.

"India should bat first and put up a big total" - Dinesh Karthik on 2023 World Cup semi-final

Speaking in the same video, Dinesh Karthik also claimed that the Men in Blue should bat first if they win the toss in the semi-final against New Zealand.

He pointed out that India have a potent bowling attack that can defend a target in the crucial knockout fixture. Karthik added:

"It is a massive game. Big games in Bombay, I feel Team India should bat first and put up a big total. I am sure they will defend it because their bowling has been the best in the tournament by far, without a doubt."

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. India secured a four-wicket win when the two sides met in the league stage.

The Blackcaps were bundled out for 273, courtesy of Mohammed Shami's stunning five-wicket haul. Virat Kohli starred with the bat in the run chase, scoring 94 runs as the side went past the target in 48 overs.