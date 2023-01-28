"The biggest joke of ICT"- Furious Indian fans slam Deepak Hooda for wasting golden opportunity 

Deepak Hooda didn't capitalize on the opportunity to finish the game for India, as he was dismissed for just 10(10) during the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on January 27.

Hooda walked out to bat with India in a difficult situation and it was a great chance for him to show what he is capable of. However, he was undone by some brilliant bowling from Mitchell Santner.

The explosive right-hander tried to send the ball into the stands, but Santner was smart enough to pull his length back and throw it wider. Devon Conway did the rest behind the stumps as Deepak Hooda was sent packing.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed by Hooda's efforts and some even trolled him because they felt spin-hitting was supposed to be his comfort zone. Here are some of the reactions:

Random_Aarav @Random_r99

33,10,21,38,16,3,DNP,0,0,9,41,9,10

Innings : 12

Runs 182

Average 20 :)



#INDvsNZ Deepak Hooda after his IRELAND CENTURY33,10,21,38,16,3,DNP,0,0,9,41,9,10Innings : 12Runs 182Average 20 :) Deepak Hooda after his IRELAND CENTURY 33,10,21,38,16,3,DNP,0,0,9,41,9,10 Innings : 12 Runs 182 Average 20 :)#INDvsNZ

Camlin @Camlintweets Hooda seems like Shreyas iyer lite against high pace hth Hooda seems like Shreyas iyer lite against high pace hth

Pigga @piggahd77

That's it. That's the tweet... 🏻

#INDVsNZT20 Deepak Hooda is the biggest fraud in Indian Cricket History!!That's it. That's the tweet... Deepak Hooda is the biggest fraud in Indian Cricket History!! That's it. That's the tweet... 🙏🏻#INDVsNZT20 https://t.co/lg7v8jO5YI

Mohit Sharma @Krishnamohitt Ishan and hooda can't rotate strike. Their batting is one dimensional #NZvIND Ishan and hooda can't rotate strike. Their batting is one dimensional #NZvIND

NJ @cricketfreaket

He isn't a finisher

#CricketTwitter Hooda at 6-7 is utter waste he needs to play at 3 or 4 or else not.He isn't a finisher Hooda at 6-7 is utter waste he needs to play at 3 or 4 or else not.He isn't a finisher#CricketTwitter

Ajit rathod @rathodajit4545

#BCCI

#indvsnz What is deepak hooda doing in the team?...take a look at his last 5 dismissals...not an allrounder and hitter for sure What is deepak hooda doing in the team?...take a look at his last 5 dismissals...not an allrounder and hitter for sure#BCCI #indvsnz

Basit Subhani @BasitSubhani Deepak Jagbir Hooda is a strange character.

India has a bigger pool to choose from, they should try giving somebody else a long run now Deepak Jagbir Hooda is a strange character. India has a bigger pool to choose from, they should try giving somebody else a long run now

Jaammii..🥁 @Jaammiing It fear whether the status of Hooda and Sanju Samson will be the same as that of Vijay Shankar and Ambati Raidu in Indian cricket. It fear whether the status of Hooda and Sanju Samson will be the same as that of Vijay Shankar and Ambati Raidu in Indian cricket.

Stocks Picker @anandchokshi19 Is Deepak Hooda a better batsman than Prithvi Shaw? Such a fine talent sitting on the bench and poorer gets to play. Is Deepak Hooda a better batsman than Prithvi Shaw? Such a fine talent sitting on the bench and poorer gets to play.

Arun @_iArun__ Hooda from a Billion. The biggest Joke of ICT. Hooda from a Billion. The biggest Joke of ICT.

[email protected] @virubhadramanvi

#INDvsNZ Am I the only one who always feels #hooda in playing XI is a pure cheat for talents like Samson, Shaw Or DK, Very normal bowling skills, And zero batting skills. Man, Get him out of the playing XI please,never won us a single game yet!! God, He was in the WC squad too!! Am I the only one who always feels #hooda in playing XI is a pure cheat for talents like Samson, Shaw Or DK, Very normal bowling skills, And zero batting skills. Man, Get him out of the playing XI please,never won us a single game yet!! God, He was in the WC squad too!!#INDvsNZ

New Zealand got off to a winning start to the series against India

The target of 177 was supposed to be below par as the dew factor was expected to ease up the chase. However, that wasn't to be as the Kiwi spinners were all over the Men in Blue.

India's openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were undone by extravagant turn on offer and Rahul Tripathi couldn't quite unleash the counter-attack. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya stabilized the chase. At the halfway mark, it seemed like the Men in Blue were on course to chase the target.

However, SKY's wicket brought the wheels off for the hosts as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Washington Sundar's half-century was the only saving grace in what was a disappointing batting performance from the home team.

The two sides will face off in the second T20I on Sunday, January 29.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

