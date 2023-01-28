"The biggest joke of ICT"- Furious Indian fans slam Deepak Hooda for wasting golden opportunity 

Deepak Hooda didn't capitalize on the opportunity to finish the game for India, as he was dismissed for just 10(10) during the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi on January 27.
Hooda walked out to bat with India in a difficult situation and it was a great chance for him to show what he is capable of. However, he was undone by some brilliant bowling from Mitchell Santner.
The explosive right-hander tried to send the ball into the stands, but Santner was smart enough to pull his length back and throw it wider. Devon Conway did the rest behind the stumps as Deepak Hooda was sent packing.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed by Hooda's efforts and some even trolled him because they felt spin-hitting was supposed to be his comfort zone. Here are some of the reactions:
New Zealand got off to a winning start to the series against India
The target of 177 was supposed to be below par as the dew factor was expected to ease up the chase. However, that wasn't to be as the Kiwi spinners were all over the Men in Blue.
India's openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill were undone by extravagant turn on offer and Rahul Tripathi couldn't quite unleash the counter-attack. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya stabilized the chase. At the halfway mark, it seemed like the Men in Blue were on course to chase the target.
However, SKY's wicket brought the wheels off for the hosts as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Washington Sundar's half-century was the only saving grace in what was a disappointing batting performance from the home team.
The two sides will face off in the second T20I on Sunday, January 29.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
