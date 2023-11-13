"The biggest wicket New Zealand will look to take" - Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma ahead of 2023 World Cup semi-final

Dinesh Karthik reckons that it will be important for New Zealand to dismiss Team India skipper Rohit Sharma early in their 2023 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

He opined that if the Blackcaps allow Sharma to get set, the swashbuckling opener will certainly take the game away from them with his counter-attack. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik explained (4:02):

"If there is one player I don't doubt who will do exactly what he has done so far in the tournament, it is Rohit Sharma. For me, he is the biggest wicket New Zealand will look to take. If he gets going, take it in writing from me that Team India will win the semi-finals."

Rohit Sharma has been in tremendous form in the showpiece event this year. The seasoned campaigner has shown positive intent at the top of the order, which has yielded benefits for the Men in Blue.

With 503 runs from nine appearances at a strike rate of 121.49, Sharma is the second-highest run-getter for Team India in the 2023 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik also said that while it has been a flawless campaign for India so far, it will be crucial for them to absorb the added pressure of a knockout clash. He added (1:30):

"Team India, as immortal as they seem right now, are made up of good human beings who will feel the pressure like anyone else. It's been a great tournament so far, but knockout games are obviously something very, very different. The pressure is different."

"We have seen how well India have played. All I want them to do is embrace the pressure. It is going to be a packed house in Bombay full of blue, and I'm sure they'll relish it and put up yet another superb performance."

India secured victories in all nine group matches and are the only unbeaten team in the tournament.

"There were a lot of flaws" - Dinesh Karthik on Pakistan's underwhelming performance at the 2023 World Cup

The Babar Azam-led Pakistani side failed to secure a place in the all-important semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup. They finished fifth on the points table with four victories and five defeats, two points behind fourth-placed New Zealand.

Dinesh Karthik pointed out how the team's batters and bowlers failed to make a significant impact throughout the competition, resulting in a premature group-stage exit. He said (2:12):

"There were a lot of flaws. Their opening partnership was very unsettled. Their middle-order batters, who are their top-quality batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, didn't really get going. With the spinners, they were unable to take wickets, and the fast bowlers as well.

"Shaheen Afridi just picked up four wickets in the powerplay. He wasn't great with the new ball. Haris Rauf, another big disappointment. But the good thing is that these are all young bowlers and they will come back strong."

Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking 93-run loss in their final group match against England as they failed to chase down a stiff 338-run target.